In Pics: Johannesburg Water Crisis Turns Severe

Thousands of South Africans are lining up for water as the country's largest city, Johannesburg, confronts an unprecedented collapse of its water system affecting millions of people.

21 March 2024
21 March 2024
       
Johannesburg Water Crisis | Photo: AP/Jerome Delay

Residents of the Blairgowrie neighbourhood of Johannesburg, South Africa, demonstrate against the lack of service delivery. In addition to daily electricity load shedding, the residents have been without water for 10 days, an issue that will be on the top of the agenda for the May 29 general elections.

Johannesburg Water Crisis | Photo: AP/Jerome Delay
Residents of the township of Soweto, South Africa, queue for water.

Johannesburg Water Crisis | Photo: AP/Jerome Delay
Johannesburg Water Crisis | Photo: AP/Jerome Delay
Johannesburg Water Crisis | Photo: AP/Jerome Delay
Johannesburg Water Crisis | Photo: AP/Jerome Delay
Johannesburg Water Crisis | Photo: AP/Jerome Delay
Residents of the Blairgowrie neighbourhood of Johannesburg, South Africa, demonstrate against the lack of service delivery.

Johannesburg Water Crisis | Photo: AP/Jerome Delay
Johannesburg Water Crisis | Photo: AP/Jerome Delay
Johannesburg Water Crisis | Photo: AP/Jerome Delay
