Delhi Vs Saurashtra LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Desai, Jadeja Steady Start | SAU 101/2 (18.3)

Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant during a training session File

Good Morning folks. Welcome to our continued live coverage of India's domestic ODI tournament. Today, the star-studded Delhi team is set to take on Saurashtra in match number 54 of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 at the KSCA Cricket Ground 2 in Alur, Karnataka. The national capital outfit are currently in sensational form and are experiencing a great time with high profile names like Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Nitish Rana among others who have scored a lot of runs in the previous two rounds. Saurashtra has had a mixed start in the 2025/26 Vijay Hazare Trophy. They opened with a thrilling chase against Odisha, successfully hunting down 345 thanks to Harvik Desai’s brilliance. However, they stumbled in Round 2, failing to defend 253 against Haryana despite Desai’s second consecutive century. Stay tuned to our live blog for all the real-time updates, toss news, playing XIs and more.

LIVE UPDATES

29 Dec 2025, 10:40:16 am IST Delhi Vs Saurashtra LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: SAU 101/2 (18.3) Vishvaraj Jadeja is steering the innings with a composed 47 off 44, keeping Saurashtra afloat as Delhi’s bowlers hunt in packs. The top order is already shaken, and Jadeja is the lone pillar, fending off the pressure while the chase hangs in the balance.

29 Dec 2025, 10:00:01 am IST Delhi Vs Saurashtra LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: SAU 62/1 (10.4) Breakthrough for Delhi, and it’s a big one. Harvik Desai looks set, playing the anchor role beautifully, before Navdeep Saini strikes. A sharp catch from Rishabh Pant behind the stumps sends the Saurashtra captain back for a well-made 28 off 29. Just when the openers were beginning to look comfortable, Delhi find their moment and pull things back slightly.

29 Dec 2025, 09:39:25 am IST Delhi Vs Saurashtra LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Game On! Saurashtra’s openers have settled in nicely, soaking up the early pressure and then pushing back to move the score along smoothly. Harvik Desai looks assured at the top, picking his boundaries smartly in an unbeaten 28 off 27, while Vishvaraj Jadeja has matched him for intent, staying not out on 17 from 16 with a clean six to break the rhythm of the Delhi bowlers. No panic, no rush, just a solid opening stand that’s given Saurashtra the calm start they wanted.

29 Dec 2025, 09:20:59 am IST Delhi Vs Saurashtra LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Playing XIs Saurashtra (Playing XI): Harvik Desai(w/c), Vishvaraj Jadeja, Jay Gohil, Sammar Gajjar, Prerak Mankad, Chirag Jani, Ruchit Ahir, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Chetan Sakariya, Ankur Panwar, Hiten Kanbi Delhi (Playing XI): Priyansh Arya, Arpit Rana, Nitish Rana, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Harsh Tyagi, Ayush Doseja, Tejasvi Dahiya, Navdeep Saini, Prince Yadav, Simarjeet Singh, Ishant Sharma

29 Dec 2025, 09:20:34 am IST Delhi Vs Saurashtra LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Toss Update Delhi have won the toss and have opted to field first against Saurashtra.