Delhi Vs Saurashtra LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Desai, Jadeja Steady Start | SAU 101/2 (18.3)

Delhi Vs Saurashtra LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: SAU 101/2 (18.3)
Vishvaraj Jadeja is steering the innings with a composed 47 off 44, keeping Saurashtra afloat as Delhi’s bowlers hunt in packs. The top order is already shaken, and Jadeja is the lone pillar, fending off the pressure while the chase hangs in the balance.
Delhi Vs Saurashtra LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: SAU 62/1 (10.4)
Breakthrough for Delhi, and it’s a big one. Harvik Desai looks set, playing the anchor role beautifully, before Navdeep Saini strikes. A sharp catch from Rishabh Pant behind the stumps sends the Saurashtra captain back for a well-made 28 off 29. Just when the openers were beginning to look comfortable, Delhi find their moment and pull things back slightly.
Delhi Vs Saurashtra LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Game On!
Saurashtra’s openers have settled in nicely, soaking up the early pressure and then pushing back to move the score along smoothly. Harvik Desai looks assured at the top, picking his boundaries smartly in an unbeaten 28 off 27, while Vishvaraj Jadeja has matched him for intent, staying not out on 17 from 16 with a clean six to break the rhythm of the Delhi bowlers.
No panic, no rush, just a solid opening stand that’s given Saurashtra the calm start they wanted.
Delhi Vs Saurashtra LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Playing XIs
Saurashtra (Playing XI): Harvik Desai(w/c), Vishvaraj Jadeja, Jay Gohil, Sammar Gajjar, Prerak Mankad, Chirag Jani, Ruchit Ahir, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Chetan Sakariya, Ankur Panwar, Hiten Kanbi
Delhi (Playing XI): Priyansh Arya, Arpit Rana, Nitish Rana, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Harsh Tyagi, Ayush Doseja, Tejasvi Dahiya, Navdeep Saini, Prince Yadav, Simarjeet Singh, Ishant Sharma
Delhi Vs Saurashtra LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Toss Update
Delhi have won the toss and have opted to field first against Saurashtra.
Delhi Vs Saurashtra LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Welcome
Good Morning to each and everyone joining us for the Delhi Vs Saurashtra live coverage. Both the teams will be looking to acquire the top spot in Elite Group D, stay tuned for all the live updates, scores and more.