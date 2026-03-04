Pakistan Drop Bombshell After T20 World Cup Debacle As Babar Azam Excluded From Bangladesh's ODI Tour

Shaheen Shah Afridi will lead the 15-men squad for the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh from March 11 to 15

Pakistan Drop Bombshell After T20 World Cup Debacle
Pakistan drop Babar Azam from the three-match ODI tour against Bangladesh starting from March 11, 2026 AP Photo/Adam Hunger
  • Pakistan drop Babar Azam from ODI series against Bangladesh

  • They have named six uncapped players for the Bangladesh tour

  • Shaheen Shah Afridi will lead Pakistan for the three-match ODI tour to Bangladesh

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday named six uncapped players in a 15-member squad that will take on Bangladesh in a three-match away ODI series, starting March 11.

After a few days of uncertainty surrounding the tour because of flight disruptions due to the Iran war, the PCB announced the squad.

The inclusion of six uncapped players indicates that the panic button has been pushed following the poor performance of the national team in the T20 World Cup from where the side was eliminated at the Super 8s stage.

The uncapped players include Maaz Sadaqat, Shamyl Hussain, Ghazi Ghori, Saad Masood, Abdul Samad all who played against England Lions for Pakistan Shaheens in Abu Dhabi. The series was cancelled with three ODIs remaining because of the regional tensions.

The selectors have also recalled fast bowler, Haris Rauf and batsman, Hussain Talat in the squad that will be led by Shaheen Shah Afridi.

The team will depart for Dhaka on March 9 with all three ODIs scheduled at the Shere Bangla National Stadium.

Pakistan Squad for Bangladesh ODIs

Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Hussain Talat, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Saad Masood, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha and Shamyl Hussain

Pakistan Vs Bangladesh Series schedule

March 8 – Pakistan arrival

March 10 – Practice

March 11 – First ODI at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka.

March 13 – Second ODI at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka.

March 15 – Third ODI at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka.

