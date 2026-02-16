T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan To Drop Under-Fire Babar, Shaheen From Namibia Match – Report

Pakistan reportedly decide to bench Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi following the loss to India
Salman Mirza or Naseem Shah, along with Fakhar Zaman, tipped to come into the XI against Namibia
PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi expressed strong displeasure during the 61-run defeat to India
Pakistan will reportedly drop senior players Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi for their next T20 World Cup 2026 match against Namibia, following their poor performances in the 61-run defeat to India in Colombo.
As per a PTI report, a source confirmed that the Green Shirts will make changes to their playing XI ahead of Wednesday’s must-win fixture.
“Late night, the management think tank decided enough was enough, and it was to bench Babar and Shaheen and try out Salman Mirza or Naseem Shah and Fakhar Zaman against Namibia on Wednesday,” the source said.
If the reshuffle works, it would reportedly mean the end of the World Cup campaign for both Babar and Shaheen, with young Khawaja Nafay being eyed for more middle-order opportunities.
PCB Chairman Expresses Displeasure
The heavy defeat to India at the R. Premadasa Stadium has triggered strong reactions within the Pakistan camp, with calls to drop Babar Azam coming from former players..
According to the report, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi conveyed his displeasure directly to team manager Naved Akram Cheema.
“The Chairman left the match early at the Premadasa stadium as it became obvious Pakistan were going to face another defeat to India,” the source told PTI.
Naqvi reportedly conveyed, through a senior PCB official, that such performances in important games were unacceptable.
Head coach Mike Hesson also reportedly addressed the squad in the dressing room after the match, making it clear they had not delivered at their expected level.
After the damaging loss to India, Pakistan’s Super Eight qualification hopes in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 now hinge on avoiding any slip-up against Namibia. Pakistan remain second in Group A, courtesy of earlier wins over lower-ranked USA and the Netherlands.
(With PTI Inputs)