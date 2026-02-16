T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan To Drop Under-Fire Babar, Shaheen From Namibia Match – Report

Pakistan are reportedly set to axe senior stars Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi for their must-win T20 World Cup 2026 clash against Namibia, after a heavy 61-run defeat to India

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Pakistan vs Namibia Babar Azam Shaheen Shah Afridi to be dropped report
Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi, left. celebrates with teammate Babar Azam the wicket of Netherlands' Roelof van der Merwe during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Netherlands and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
info_icon
Summary
  • Pakistan reportedly decide to bench Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi following the loss to India

  • Salman Mirza or Naseem Shah, along with Fakhar Zaman, tipped to come into the XI against Namibia

  • PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi expressed strong displeasure during the 61-run defeat to India

Pakistan will reportedly drop senior players Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi for their next T20 World Cup 2026 match against Namibia, following their poor performances in the 61-run defeat to India in Colombo.

As per a PTI report, a source confirmed that the Green Shirts will make changes to their playing XI ahead of Wednesday’s must-win fixture.

“Late night, the management think tank decided enough was enough, and it was to bench Babar and Shaheen and try out Salman Mirza or Naseem Shah and Fakhar Zaman against Namibia on Wednesday,” the source said.

If the reshuffle works, it would reportedly mean the end of the World Cup campaign for both Babar and Shaheen, with young Khawaja Nafay being eyed for more middle-order opportunities.

India's players celebrate after winning their T20 World Cup cricket match against Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
IND Vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Five Talking Points As India Thrash Pakistan In Colombo

BY Sushruta Bhattacharjee

PCB Chairman Expresses Displeasure

The heavy defeat to India at the R. Premadasa Stadium has triggered strong reactions within the Pakistan camp, with calls to drop Babar Azam coming from former players..

Related Content
According to the report, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi conveyed his displeasure directly to team manager Naved Akram Cheema.

“The Chairman left the match early at the Premadasa stadium as it became obvious Pakistan were going to face another defeat to India,” the source told PTI.

Naqvi reportedly conveyed, through a senior PCB official, that such performances in important games were unacceptable.

Head coach Mike Hesson also reportedly addressed the squad in the dressing room after the match, making it clear they had not delivered at their expected level.

After the damaging loss to India, Pakistan’s Super Eight qualification hopes in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 now hinge on avoiding any slip-up against Namibia. Pakistan remain second in Group A, courtesy of earlier wins over lower-ranked USA and the Netherlands.

(With PTI Inputs)

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
Tags

