IND Vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Former Pakistan Players Call For Babar Azam To Be Dropped After India Drubbing

India posted 175/7, powered by Ishan Kishan’s 77 off 40, before bowling Pakistan out for 114
Babar Azam fell early attempting a slog, while Shadab and Shaheen endured expensive spells
Former captains Shahid Afridi and Mohammad Yousaf called for the trio’s removal from the T20 side
Shoaib Akhtar and Javed Miandad questioned team character and tactics
IND Vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan suffered an embarrassing 61-run defeat at the hands of arch-rivals India during their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 group-stage match at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.
The defeat has put the team’s senior players under immense scrutiny from former captains and players. Babar Azam has borne the brunt of criticism, with calls to drop the star batter alongside Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shadab Khan from Pakistan’s T20 side.
After Pakistan opted to bowl first, senior spinner Shadab Khan and star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi leaked runs. Shadab was hit for 17 runs in his only over, while Shaheen posted figures of 1/31 in two overs. India rode on opener Ishan Kishan’s 77 off 40 balls to post 175/7.
Meanwhile, Pakistan’s chase ended at 114. The Green Shirts were 13/3 when Babar attempted a slog and was bowled by Axar Patel. He had managed just five runs off seven balls.
“If it were in my hands, I would not pick Babar, Shadab, and Shaheen again in the T20 team,” former captain Shahid Afridi said. “They have had plenty of chances to come through for Pakistan but failed again yesterday.”
Another former skipper, Mohammad Yousaf – who has backed Babar previously – echoed the sentiments. “Time’s up for Shaheen, Babar, and Shadab, Pakistan’s T20 squad needs new performers, not empty wins against weaker sides,” he posted on X.
“Unless we remove political influence and personal agendas from Pakistan cricket, we cannot return to the team we once were. This is the darkest period in our cricketing history, and my heart bleeds for it,” Yousaf wrote in another post. “Incompetent individuals must be removed from office and from the team.”
“Babar gone once again. Maybe it was his last dance to prove his worth in this format,” T20 World Cup winner Ahmed Shehzad wrote on X.
Shoaib Akhtar, Miandad Question Team Character
Former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar, speaking to ABP, criticised the hype surrounding Babar.
“You have made a superstar out of a player (Babar) who cannot win you a game,” he said. “For the last 15-20 years, there has been no investment. The sad reality of the situation is that while we fought with India on the ground at one point, today we can’t even dream of beating them.”
“In big matches, players have to show character,” former batting legend Javed Miandad said. “Unfortunately, our players didn't show that character.”
Miandad also questioned Pakistan’s bowling strategy after they fielded just one frontline pacer in Shaheen. Instead, captain Salman Ali Agha opted for a tournament-record six spinners, who collectively bowled 18 overs.
“Why didn't they bowl Faheem Ashraf?” Miandad said. “Playing six spinners, what kind of strategy is this?”
Former captain Moin Khan conceded that India are simply better than Pakistan across formats.
“We got our hopes up again this time, but as a professional cricketer, there was always that lingering feeling that the Indian players will come through when it mattered the most,” he said.
