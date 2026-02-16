IND Vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Former Pakistan Players Call For Babar Azam To Be Dropped After India Drubbing

Pakistan's Babar Azam, second left, warms up with teammates before the start of the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

Pakistan's Babar Azam, second left, warms up with teammates before the start of the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena