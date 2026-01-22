Pakistan Cricketers Caught In Ponzi Trap: Babar, Rizwan, Shaheen To Face Huge Losses – Report

Around a dozen current Pakistan players reportedly invested large sums with a businessman
Total investments are estimated to exceed one billion Pakistani rupees
The businessman stopped profit payments, claimed financial losses, and has left the country
Several Pakistan cricketers, including former captain Babar Azam, wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan, and fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi, have allegedly fallen victim to a Ponzi scheme that could cost them millions of rupees, according to a PTI report.
The matter is reportedly being investigated by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).
As per the source quoted by PTI, around a dozen current Pakistan players, including Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, and a former Pakistan Test captain, are believed to have invested huge sums with a Pakistani businessman.
The businessman, who has since reportedly left the country, was well-known within cricketing circles and was previously involved with Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises.
The total amount invested by the cricketers and their associates is estimated to exceed one billion Pakistani rupees. Several players had invested not only their own savings, but also money belonging to family members and friends.
“Initially, the businessman made regular profit payments to the players for the first few months, but then suddenly stopped,” the source said.
When the affected cricketers approached him, the businessman allegedly claimed that he had suffered heavy losses, including the investments made by the players and also his own funds. As a result, he was unable to return the money.
“After that, he stopped answering calls and messages and eventually left the country,” the source added. “It was basically a Ponzi scheme which went bad. Now these players face the prospect of losing out on millions of rupees.”
(With PTI Inputs)