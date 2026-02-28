Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2026: Why Is Babar Azam Not Playing Today?

Pakistan dropped Babar Azam for the crucial T20 World Cup 2026 clash against Sri Lanka
Khawaja Nafay replaced him as Pakistan opted for a more aggressive batting approach
Sri Lanka also made tactical changes despite being out of semifinal contention
Pakistan made one of the biggest selection calls of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 by dropping star batter Babar Azam from their playing XI for the crucial Super 8 clash against Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.
With semifinal qualification hanging by a thread, the Men in Green entered the contest needing a massive win to stay alive in the tournament. Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bowl first, putting immediate pressure on Pakistan to post a huge total.
The match effectively turned into a do-or-die encounter for Pakistan, who must either win by a margin of around 64-65 runs or chase quickly to improve their net run rate and leapfrog rivals in the standings. In a bold tactical reshuffle, Pakistan introduced Khawaja Nafay, along with Naseem Shah and Abrar Ahmed, signalling a shift toward a more aggressive and flexible combination.
Why is Babar Azam not playing today?
Babar Azam’s exclusion comes after a disappointing T20 World Cup campaign where the former Pakistan captain struggled to adapt to the high-tempo demands of modern T20 cricket. Reports suggest the management opted for intent over experience, especially with Pakistan requiring an explosive batting performance rather than an anchoring role in such a high-pressure match.
Throughout the tournament, Babar Azam managed modest returns, averaging around 22 with a strike rate close to 115, numbers considered below expectations for a top-order batter in contemporary T20 cricket.
His inability to accelerate during powerplays and middle overs led to mounting criticism, ultimately prompting selectors to hand Khawaja Nafay an opportunity to inject attacking momentum into the lineup.
Sri Lanka changes for today’s match
Sri Lanka also made adjustments ahead of the clash, bringing in Kamil Mishara as a replacement for injured wicketkeeper-batter Kusal Mendis, while Janith Liyanage replaced Dushan Hemantha as a tactical batting option. Although already eliminated from semifinal contention, the hosts aimed to finish their campaign strongly and play spoilers against Pakistan’s qualification hopes.