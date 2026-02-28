Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2026: Pallekele Hourly Weather Forecast Today, Probable XIs, Match Prediction

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Pallekele hourly weather forecast, probable XIs, and match prediction for PAK vs SL clash on Saturday, 28 February at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2026: Balagolla Hourly Weather Forecast Today Match Prediction
Pakistan national cricket team players. Photo: X | Pakistan Cricket
  • Pakistan face Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup 2026, Super 8 Match 50 on Saturday at 7:00 PM in Pallekele

  • The weather is expected to be sunny and dry, with a 0% chance of rain and temperatures ranging from 17°C to 27°C

  • The pitch, the same surface used for England vs Pakistan, offers early assistance to pacers but should settle for the batsmen as the game progresses

Pakistan face Sri Lanka in the must win match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 on Saturday, 28 February at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Balagolla.

Sri Lanka come off a heavy 61-run defeat to New Zealand, with only Kamindu Mendis offering resistance and their bowlers Maheesh Theekshana and Dushmantha Chameera taking six wickets combined. Already eliminated, the hosts play for pride.

Pakistan also suffered a narrow loss to England, posting 164 with Sahibzada Farhan’s 63 and Shaheen Afridi taking four wickets. To keep their semi-final hopes alive, they must win by around 64 runs or chase any target in just over 13 overs.

The task is tough. Pakistan have rarely managed such a margin in T20 World Cups, with slower Sri Lankan pitches and a middle order lacking big-hitting depth adding to the challenge. Yet in ICC events, even slim chances can spark comebacks.

Sri Lanka aim to salvage pride after three straight losses, while Pakistan chase a lifeline to stay alive in the tournament and disrupt New Zealand’s semi-final plans.

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2026: Pallekele Hourly Weather Forecast Today

Pallekele Hourly Weather Forecast Today
Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2026: Pallekele Hourly Weather Forecast Today Photo: AccuWeather Screengrab
Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2026: Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha (c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan (wk), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madhushanka

Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Match Prediction

According to Google’s prediction for today’s Super 8 clash at 7:00 PM, Pakistan are slightly favored to come out on top, holding a 58% win probability. Sri Lanka, despite playing at home, are given a 42% chance of winning, reflecting their recent struggles in the tournament and Pakistan’s stronger overall form.

Published At:
