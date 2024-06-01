Salman Ali Agha, is a right-handed batsman and right-arm off-break bowler who represents Pakistan in international cricket. He plays domestic cricket for Southern Punjab. He has played across different formats, showcasing both batting and bowling skills. In Tests, he's played 12 matches, scoring 809 runs with a highest of 132*. In ODIs, he has 487 runs in 21 matches, with a top score of 58. In First-Class cricket, he has 5732 runs in 91 matches, including 16 centuries. In List A matches, he's scored 2467 runs in 93 games. In T20s, he has 1087 runs in 75 matches. On the bowling front, he has taken 12 Test wickets, 4 ODI wickets, 114 First-Class wickets, 70 List A wickets, and 37 T20 wickets.

Agha made his first-class debut for Lahore Ravi in the 2011-12 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy on October 18, 2011. He played three matches in the tournament, scoring 78 runs with a highest score of 32. In the following season, he represented Lahore Lions in the Faysal Bank T-20 Cup, playing two matches and scoring 17 runs.

In the 2013-14 season, Agha played for Lahore Eagles in the Faysal Bank T-20 Cup, scoring 98 runs in four matches with a highest score of 54. He also represented Lahore Lions in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, playing three matches and scoring 140 runs with a highest score of 68.

Agha continued to play domestic cricket for various teams in the following seasons. In the 2016-17 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, he represented Lahore Blues and scored 247 runs in four matches with a highest score of 100 not out. He also played for Lahore Blues in the National T20 Cup, scoring 96 runs in four matches.

In the 2017-18 season, Agha played for Lahore Whites in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, scoring 523 runs in seven matches with a highest score of 144. He also represented Lahore Whites in the National T20 Cup, scoring 81 runs in four matches. Agha's consistent performances in domestic cricket earned him a call-up to the Pakistan national team. He made his international debut for Pakistan in an ODI match against Zimbabwe on October 30, 2020, at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. He scored 21 runs off 27 balls in the match, which Pakistan won by 26 runs. In his second ODI match, also against Zimbabwe, Agha scored his maiden half-century, making 52 runs off 68 balls. Pakistan won the match by six wickets, with Agha being named the Player of the Match for his performance.

Agha made his T20I debut for Pakistan against Zimbabwe on November 7, 2020, at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. He scored 7 runs off 6 balls in the match, which Pakistan won by eight wickets.

In the 2020-21 season, Agha played for Southern Punjab in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, scoring 941 runs in nine matches with a highest score of 169. He finished the tournament as the leading run-scorer and was named the Player of the Tournament. He also represented Southern Punjab in the National T20 Cup, scoring 186 runs in ten matches.

Agha's impressive performances in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy earned him a spot in the Pakistan Test squad for the series against South Africa in January 2021. He made his Test debut in the first match of the series, played at the National Stadium in Karachi. Agha scored 36 runs in the first innings and 0 in the second innings, as Pakistan lost the match by seven wickets.

In the second Test match of the series, played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Agha scored his maiden Test half-century, making 53 runs off 87 balls in the first innings. Pakistan won the match by 95 runs, with Agha contributing 45 runs in the second innings.

Agha played in all three matches of the T20I series against South Africa, scoring 25 runs in three innings. Pakistan won the series 2-1.

In the 2021-22 season, Agha continued to represent Southern Punjab in domestic cricket. He played in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, scoring 410 runs in six matches with a highest score of 141. He also played in the National T20 Cup, scoring 186 runs in ten matches.

Agha was selected in the Pakistan squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia. He played in two matches in the tournament, scoring 12 runs in two innings. Pakistan reached finals in that tournament but lost to Australia.