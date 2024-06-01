  1. HOME
  2. Topic
  3. salman ali agha
images

Name: Salman Ali Agha

Born: October 10, 1993 in Lahore Pakistan

Salman Ali Agha, is a right-handed batsman and right-arm off-break bowler who represents Pakistan in international cricket. He plays domestic cricket for Southern Punjab. He has played across different formats, showcasing both batting and bowling skills. In Tests, he's played 12 matches, scoring 809 runs with a highest of 132*. In ODIs, he has 487 runs in 21 matches, with a top score of 58. In First-Class cricket, he has 5732 runs in 91 matches, including 16 centuries. In List A matches, he's scored 2467 runs in 93 games. In T20s, he has 1087 runs in 75 matches. On the bowling front, he has taken 12 Test wickets, 4 ODI wickets, 114 First-Class wickets, 70 List A wickets, and 37 T20 wickets.

Agha made his first-class debut for Lahore Ravi in the 2011-12 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy on October 18, 2011. He played three matches in the tournament, scoring 78 runs with a highest score of 32. In the following season, he represented Lahore Lions in the Faysal Bank T-20 Cup, playing two matches and scoring 17 runs.

In the 2013-14 season, Agha played for Lahore Eagles in the Faysal Bank T-20 Cup, scoring 98 runs in four matches with a highest score of 54. He also represented Lahore Lions in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, playing three matches and scoring 140 runs with a highest score of 68.

Agha continued to play domestic cricket for various teams in the following seasons. In the 2016-17 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, he represented Lahore Blues and scored 247 runs in four matches with a highest score of 100 not out. He also played for Lahore Blues in the National T20 Cup, scoring 96 runs in four matches.

In the 2017-18 season, Agha played for Lahore Whites in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, scoring 523 runs in seven matches with a highest score of 144. He also represented Lahore Whites in the National T20 Cup, scoring 81 runs in four matches. Agha's consistent performances in domestic cricket earned him a call-up to the Pakistan national team. He made his international debut for Pakistan in an ODI match against Zimbabwe on October 30, 2020, at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. He scored 21 runs off 27 balls in the match, which Pakistan won by 26 runs. In his second ODI match, also against Zimbabwe, Agha scored his maiden half-century, making 52 runs off 68 balls. Pakistan won the match by six wickets, with Agha being named the Player of the Match for his performance.

Agha made his T20I debut for Pakistan against Zimbabwe on November 7, 2020, at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. He scored 7 runs off 6 balls in the match, which Pakistan won by eight wickets.

In the 2020-21 season, Agha played for Southern Punjab in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, scoring 941 runs in nine matches with a highest score of 169. He finished the tournament as the leading run-scorer and was named the Player of the Tournament. He also represented Southern Punjab in the National T20 Cup, scoring 186 runs in ten matches.

Agha's impressive performances in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy earned him a spot in the Pakistan Test squad for the series against South Africa in January 2021. He made his Test debut in the first match of the series, played at the National Stadium in Karachi. Agha scored 36 runs in the first innings and 0 in the second innings, as Pakistan lost the match by seven wickets.

In the second Test match of the series, played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Agha scored his maiden Test half-century, making 53 runs off 87 balls in the first innings. Pakistan won the match by 95 runs, with Agha contributing 45 runs in the second innings.

Agha played in all three matches of the T20I series against South Africa, scoring 25 runs in three innings. Pakistan won the series 2-1.

In the 2021-22 season, Agha continued to represent Southern Punjab in domestic cricket. He played in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, scoring 410 runs in six matches with a highest score of 141. He also played in the National T20 Cup, scoring 186 runs in ten matches.

Agha was selected in the Pakistan squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia. He played in two matches in the tournament, scoring 12 runs in two innings. Pakistan reached finals in that tournament but lost to Australia.

Advertisement

Related Stories

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG-W Vs NZ-W, 3rd T20I Live Scores And Updates: England Women Opt To Bowl First Against New Zealand
  2. MI New York Vs Texas Super Kings, MCL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch MINY Vs TSK Match
  3. James Anderson Retirement: Sachin Tendulkar ‘Best Batter’ To Bowl To, Says England Legend
  4. Siechem Madurai Panthers vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Live Streaming TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch
  5. James Anderson Against India - Top Six Moments
Football News
  1. English Premier League: Manchester United Confirm Van Nistelrooy Appointment As Ten Hag Assistant
  2. URU Vs COL, Copa America 2024: Suarez Slams 'Ugly' Colombia Celebrations As Violence Mars Uruguay Defeat
  3. Canada Vs Uruguay Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Third-Place Match Live On TV And Online In India
  4. Argentina Vs Colombia, Copa America 2024 Final: A Look At All The Players And Their Clubs Before Title Showdown
  5. ENG Vs NED: Virgil Van Dijk To Consider Netherlands, Liverpool Future After UEFA Euro 2024 Heartbreak
Tennis News
  1. Paolini Vs Vekic, Wimbledon 2024: Italian Beats Croatian In Record-Breaking Semi-final - Data Debrief
  2. Novak Djokovic Vs Lorenzo Musetti Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch Gentlemen’s Singles Semi-Final Match
  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Daniil Medvedev, SF 1 Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Ash Barty's Exhibition Doubles Match Rasies Questions - Is She Coming Back?
  5. Wimbledon 2024, Quarter-Final: Elena Rybakina Defeats Elina Svitolina To Reach Semis - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. In Viral Video, SpiceJet Staff Arrested For Slapping CISF Officer; Airline Accuses Man of Sexual Harassment
  2. Gujarat: Stampede-Like Situation As Hundreds Turn Up For 10 Job Vacancies | Watch
  3. Uttarakhand's Ecosystem at Risk - Floods and Forest Fires
  4. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  5. Kejriwal In Custody: SC Judgement On ED Arrest In Excise Policy Case Tomorrow
Entertainment News
  1. Tanuj Virwani And Wife Tanya Jacob Expecting Their First Child: Baby Has Entered The Chat
  2. Priyanka Chopra Greets Paps With Namaste As She Arrives In Mumbai With Nick Jonas Ahead Of Anant-Radhika's Wedding
  3. 'Sarfira' Vs 'Indian 2' Box Office Prediction: Which Film Will Get The Biggest Opening?
  4. 'The Boys Season 4' Episode 7: Here's When And Where To Watch The New Episode Of The Superhero Series
  5. Throwback Thursday: Here's Why Ali Fazal Slipped Into Depression After Playing Joy Lobo In '3 Idiots'
US News
  1. Joe Biden Is Limping To Maintain His Political Position. Can He Handle The Presidency At 81?
  2. What Will Be The New Costco Membership Fee For Customers In US And Canada?
  3. TikTok Video Unveils Funyuns Empty Bag Scam, Sparks Outrage On Internet
  4. Celebrate Slurpee Day: 7-Eleven Is Giving Away Free Slurpees And More Sweet Deals For Their 97th Birthday On July 11!
  5. ‘Was He Tired? Yes. A Cold? Maybe’: Supporter George Clooney Urges Joe Biden To Quit
World News
  1. Slovakia Landslide: 16 Tourists Trapped On High Tatras Mountains After Heavy Rains
  2. Peshawar Airport: Flight With 276 Passengers Catches Fire, All Evacuated |Details
  3. As Tensions Rise, South Korea To Deploy Laser Weapons To Intercept North Korean Drones
  4. Baba Vanga Predictions List: End Of The World To Begin In 2025 And End By...?
  5. Kenya President Ruto Fires 21 Cabinet Ministers Weeks After Deadly Protests Over Finance Bill | Full List
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Sports News Highlights: Jasmine Paolini Reaches Wimbledon 2024 Women's Singles Final; Copa To See ARG Vs COL Final
  2. NEET Supreme Court Hearing: SC Posts NEET-UG Matter To July 18
  3. NATO Summit 2024: UK PM Starmer Offers Support To Ukraine; Members Say China 'Decisive Enabler' Of Russia's War
  4. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: From Kim Kardashian To Jay Shetty, Check Out The Full Guest List
  5. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  6. Did You Know? Michael Jackson Almost Sung For Rajinikanth's 'Enthiran', AR Rahman Shares Details
  7. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: Mihir Shah, Family Driver Confess To Their Roles In Crime, Say Police
  8. 'Quite Normal': NTA, Centre Tell SC Why So Many Toppers In NEET-UG 2024; Next Hearing July 18