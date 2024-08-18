Cricket

PAK Vs BAN: Pakistan Allrounder Salman Ali Agha Relishing Role Of Sole Spinner In First Test

The Pakistan Cricket Board announced on Sunday it would be using Kookaburra balls for the seven Tests it plays this season at home and Duke balls for domestic cricket

salman ali agha pak vs ban X
Pakistan's all-rounder Salman Ali Agha. Photo: X | Tajal Noor
info_icon

Relishing the prospect of playing the opening Test against Bangladesh as the sole spinner, all-rounder Salman Ali Agha on Sunday exuded confidence in excelling at the dual role with aplomb. (More Cricket News)

"I have played before in Australia as a lone spinner in the side and it is not new for me. When I bat I consider myself as a batsman and when I bowl I am confident to consider myself as a pure bowler," he told the media on Sunday.

The Pakistan selectors have opted to sideline the only specialist spinner in the Test squad, Abrar Ahmed, for the first Test but named Salman to bat at number seven and as the lone spinner.

Salman believes the management had opted for a four-pace attack as the pitches for the two Tests are likely to help the pacers.

“I have no issues fulfilling the role of the only spinner and bowling long spells. But we have to see how the pitch eventually behaves in the test.”

The Pakistan Cricket Board announced on Sunday it would be using Kookaburra balls for the seven Tests it plays this season at home and Duke balls for domestic cricket.

Salman said since he played a lot of domestic cricket he was used to playing on pitches which assisted pace bowlers.

Pakistan police commandos stand guard outside the National Stadium in Karachi, during a training session of the Pakistan cricket team. - File
Bangladesh Tour Of Pakistan: 2nd Test Match Moved From Karachi To Rawalpindi

BY PTI

"You get pace-friendly pitches mostly in domestic cricket and you just have to adjust accordingly being a professional," he said.

The 30-year-old has scored two centuries and six fifties and snapped 12 wickets in the 12 Tests that he has played so far with a healthy batting average of 42.

Talking about the reports on social media about differences in the Pakistan dressing room, Salman said: “This talk about differences is just on social media. In the team, we support each other and the environment is very good.”

He also felt that Bangladesh had a very balanced outfit and some good pace bowlers and it would be a good series against them this time around.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. KCC T20I Tri-Nations Cup 2024 Schedule, Format, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know
  2. Canada Vs United States Live Streaming, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27: When, Where To Watch CAN Vs USA Match 23
  3. PAK Vs BAN: Pakistan Allrounder Salman Ali Agha Relishing Role Of Sole Spinner In First Test
  4. Jasprit Bumrah Backs Bowlers For Leadership Roles: 'Kapil Dev, Imran Khan Won World Cups'
  5. Suryakumar Yadav Shares Moving Message; Harbhajan Singh Pens Letter On Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder
Football News
  1. Brentford 2-1 Crystal Palace: Bees Overcome Ivan Toney Absence As Wissa Scores Winner
  2. Chelsea Vs Manchester City, English Premier League 2024-25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. Serie A: Thiago Motta Expects Juventus To Be Competitive Despite Transfer Need
  4. East Bengal, Mohun Bagan Super Giant Fans Unite To Protest Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder
  5. Sunderland 4-0 Sheffield Wednesday: Eliezer Mayenda Bags Brace As Black Cats Crush Owls
Tennis News
  1. Monterrey Open 2024 Live Streaming: Top Seeds, Schedule, Prize Money - All You Need To Know
  2. Cincinnati Open: Carlos Alcaraz Apologises On Social Media For Destroying Racket
  3. Cincinnati Open: Iga Swiatek And Jannik Sinner Advance To Semifinals
  4. Cincinnati Open: Sinner Avenges Rublev Defeat To Reach Semis, Sabalenka Tees Up Swiatek Clash
  5. Marketa Vondrousova To Miss US Open With Hand Injury
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Rakesh Pal, DG Of Indian Coast Guard Dies Of Heart Attack In Chennai
  2. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case Updates: Chief Justice-Led Bench To Hear Matter On Tuesday; CBI Grills Ex-Principal
  3. Rajasthan: Man Abducts 3-Year-Old Toddler From Streets Of Jodhpur, Rapes Her
  4. Haryana Assembly Polls: AAP Seeks Feedback For CM Face, Candidates To Be Announced Soon
  5. Former J&K Minister Chowdhary Zulfkar Ali Joins BJP Ahead Of Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
  1. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  2. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  3. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
  4. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
  5. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore
US News
  1. Dee Warner's Body Believed To Be Found On Husband's Michigan Property After She Went Missing In 2021 | Here's What We Know
  2. US: Indian Family Of 3 Die In Car Crash In Texas; Teen Son Survives
  3. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  4. Multiple UFO Sightings Reported In Palmdale And Lancaster, California: Residents Share Eerie Encounters
  5. Why Are More People Moving To Disaster-Prone Areas?
World News
  1. Dee Warner's Body Believed To Be Found On Husband's Michigan Property After She Went Missing In 2021 | Here's What We Know
  2. US: Indian Family Of 3 Die In Car Crash In Texas; Teen Son Survives
  3. International Election Observers Arrive In Sri Lanka To Monitor Presidential Poll
  4. Israel-Hamas War: Angry Israelis Protest For Hostage Deal, Urge Netanyahu To 'Sign Deal Now'
  5. Bangladesh: Educational Institutions Reopen After A Month Of Closure
Latest Stories
  1. Delhi Hit-And-Run: Speeding Mercedes Kills Cyclist Near Ashram Area, Accused Detained
  2. Uniform Civil Code 'Unacceptable', 'Discriminatory': All India Muslim Personal Law Board Rejects UCC
  3. Raksha Bandhan 2024: How The Festival Influences Your Zodiac Sign
  4. Female Doctor Assaulted By Drunk Patient, Attendants At Mumbai Hospital
  5. Daily Horoscope, August 18, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  7. Weekly Horoscope For August 18th To August 24th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Raksha Bandhan 2024: Date, Significance, History and Astrological Insights You Need To Know