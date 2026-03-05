East Bengal Vs FC Goa, ISL 2025-26: Red And Gold Brigade, Gaurs Play Out Goalless Draw

Nothing to separate the two sides as East Bengal took on FC Goa in the ISL 2025-26 clash at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Stadium in Salt Lake, Kolkata

PTI
Updated on:
Published At:
east bengal vs fc goal isl 2025-26 round 4 match report
East Bengal footballers in action against FC Goa footballers in ISL 2025-26 clash at Kolkata. Photo: eastbengal_fc/X
Summary

Summary of this article

  • East Bengal and FC Goa played out a goalless draw

  • FC Goa are in the third position in the ISL 2025-26 points table

  • East Bengal are in the fourth place

East Bengal FC and FC Goa played out a goalless draw in their Indian Super League match at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Thursday.

The Gaurs are provisionally third in the table with eight points from four matches while the Red and Gold brigade are a place below with seven points from four games. Miguel Ferreira was adjudged as the Player of the match.

The visitors had the first look at goal when Ishan Pandita ran in behind the defenders to reach a lobbed pass from Dejan Dražić, but centre back Anwar Ali made a crucial recovery tackle to deny the striker a shot. East Bengal then controlled possession of the ball in midfield as Goa were content to play on the counter attacks.

The first real chance of the match came at the quarter-hour mark for East Bengal. Naorem Mahesh Singh played a perfectly weighted pass to Bipin Singh on the left wing. The winger delivered a pinpoint cross into the box for Youssef Ezzejjari, who was unmarked, but the striker skied his attempt over the crossbar.

On the other end, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill expertly saved Brison Fernandes' shot after the visitors carved open the defence with a slick move involving Ayush Dev Chhetri and Boris Singh.

Moments later, Boris' right-footed effort hit the post and came back as Goa enjoyed their best period of attack in the first half.

The home side also came close to scoring when Mohamad Rashid hit the crossbar with a long-range effort. The midfielder's powerful attempt went through the hands of the goalkeeper before striking the crossbar.

Despite the attempts on goal, both teams went into the half-time break with the score reading 0–0.

The second half turned out to be a cagey affair, with chances at a premium as both teams solidified their defence, making it difficult for the attackers to create attempts on goal. Fresh legs were introduced by both coaches, but it did not change the way both teams approached the second half.

FC Goa came closest to scoring after Abdul Rabeeh set up fellow substitute Raynier Fernandes at the edge of the box. The midfielder’s right-footed attempt sailed over the crossbar.

In the end, both teams had to settle for a point each. East Bengal piled on the pressure in added time, but FC Goa held their composure to ensure the match ended in a first ever stalemate between both the sides.

