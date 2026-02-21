East Bengal Vs SC Delhi Live Streaming, ISL 2025-26: When And Where To Watch, Head-To-Head

Kolkata giants East Bengal are looking to extend their winning run as they will host debutant SC Delhi at their home in Kolkata in the second round of ISL 2025-26 games

Soubhagya Chatterjee
east bengal vs sc delhi isl 2025-26 live streaming result kolkata
Youssef Ezzejjari celebrating after scoring a goal in ISL 2025-26 clash against NorthEast United.
Summary
Summary of this article

  • East Bengal will host SC Delhi in Kolkata in ISL 2025-26

  • They are coming out of a 3-0 win against NorthEast United

  • SC Delhi suffered a 2-0 loss against Bengaluru FC in their previous match

East Bengal will clash with SC Delhi in their second Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 match on Saturday, February 21 at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Stadium in Kolkata. East Bengal commenced their ISL campaign with a 3-0 victory over NorthEast United. SC Delhi lost their first match against Bengaluru FC by a margin of 2-0.

East Bengal, one of Indian Football's giants, are yet to have a successful season in the ISL. They are aiming to change things this season under coach Oscar Bruzon. Their newly put together squad reflects the intent as well. New signing Youssef Ezzejjari has immediately silenced doubters with a clinical brace, while Miguel Figueira added flair and a debut goal. Although East Bengal will be without Argentine defender Kevin Sibille due to injury. Anton Sojberg has arrived in Kolkata and could make his debut.

SC Delhi’s big first game in the ISL happened just a few days ago on February 15, 2026. After years of waiting for a top team to return to the capital, the club, which moved from Hyderabad, finally took the field against Bengaluru FC. Even though they lost 2-0, they didn't look out of place. They played some good football and almost scored through young players like Mohammad Aimen.

Learning from the defeat, coach Tomasz Tchorz will need to tighten a defense that will be under fire from the Kolkata crowd. The visitors are likely to play a low block and rely on counter-attacks through star signing Mohammad Aimen to catch the hosts off guard.

East Bengal Vs SC Delhi, ISL 2025-26: Head-To-Head

SC Delhi was previously branded as Hyderabad FC and FC Pune City. Here is the head-to-head record of them with East Bengal

Total Matches: 12

East Bengal Won: 4

Hyderabad FC Won: 4

Draw: 4

East Bengal Vs SC Delhi, ISL 2025-26: Live Streaming

The match kicks off at 5pm IST. The East Bengal vs SC Delhi, Indian Super League 2025-26 round 2 game will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will be telecast live on the Sony Sports 2 and Sony Sports 2 HD TV channels in the country.

