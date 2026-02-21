East Bengal Vs SC Delhi Live Streaming, ISL 2025-26: When And Where To Watch, Head-To-Head

East Bengal, one of Indian Football's giants, are yet to have a successful season in the ISL. They are aiming to change things this season under coach Oscar Bruzon. Their newly put together squad reflects the intent as well. New signing Youssef Ezzejjari has immediately silenced doubters with a clinical brace, while Miguel Figueira added flair and a debut goal. Although East Bengal will be without Argentine defender Kevin Sibille due to injury. Anton Sojberg has arrived in Kolkata and could make his debut.