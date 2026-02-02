Aryna Sabalenka Vs Linda Noskova Live Streaming, Indian Wells Open Semi-Final: Preview, H2H, When And Where To Watch

Summary of this article
Aryna Sabalenka will face Linda Noskova in the Indian Wells Open 2026 semi-final
Aryna Sabalenka won the only time she played Linda Noskova
The match will be played at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California
World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka takes on the rising Czech star Linda Noskova in the Indian Wells Open 2026 semi-final at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California for a spot in the final on March 14, Saturday. Sabalenka, a two-time runner-up in the desert, is desperate to clinch her first title at the Indian Wells. Meanwhile, the 21-year-old Noskova is looking to cement her status as a top-ten contender by reaching her second WTA 1000 final.
The head-to-head record sits in Sabalenka’s favor, though only by a single match. They last met in the 2023 Adelaide International final, where the Belarusian triumphed in a tight 6-3, 7-6(4) contest. While that remains their only official meeting, Noskova’s growth since then suggests this encounter will be much more than a routine rematch.
Both players arrived in California with contrasting momentum. Sabalenka has been nearly flawless in 2026, boasting a 15-1 record with her only loss coming in the Australian Open final against Elena Rybakina. Conversely, Noskova had a relatively quiet start to the year, entering the tournament with a 5-4 record. However, she has found her rhythm in the desert, displaying the kind of clean, flat-hitting that previously saw her stun top seeds at majors.
In the competition so far, Sabalenka has yet to drop a set. She comes into the semi-final following a professional 7-6(0), 6-4 victory over Canadian youngster Victoria Mboko in the quarterfinals. Noskova’s path has been more of a grind, she fended off a spirited challenge from Australian qualifier Talia Gibson in the last round, winning 6-2, 4-6, 6-2. The Czech has also defeated the likes of Alexandra Eala and Sorana Cirstea to reach this stage.
Tactically, the venue conditions play a significant role. This year, the Indian Wells courts are playing faster than usual, with a Court Speed Index (CPI) of 38.7. This favors Sabalenka’s first-strike tennis and her powerful serve, which has been clocking speeds over 115 mph. Noskova’s strength lies in her high first-serve percentage and aggressive baseline play, but she may struggle with the sheer weight of Sabalenka’s shots in these skidding conditions.
Sabalenka holds the upper hand due to her experience in late-stage Masters tournaments and her dominant form this week. While Noskova has the weapons to cause an upset if she can exploit Sabalenka’s second serve, the Belarusian’s physical power and desert motivation make her the clear favorite to reach the final.
Aryna Sabalenka Vs Linda Noskova, Indian Wells Open 2026 Semi-Final: Live Streaming Details
Where will the Indian Wells Open 2026 semi-final be played?
The venue for the Aryna Sabalenka vs Linda Noskova semi-final is the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California.
When will the Indian Wells Open 2026 semi-final be played?
The Aryna Sabalenka vs Linda Noskova semi-final match has a scheduled start time of 4:30 AM IST approximately.
Where to watch the Indian Wells Open 2026 semi-final?
The Aryna Sabalenka vs Linda Noskova semi-final will be live streamed on the FanCode mobile app and the website.