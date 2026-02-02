Aryna Sabalenka Vs Linda Noskova Live Streaming, Indian Wells Open Semi-Final: Preview, H2H, When And Where To Watch

In the competition so far, Sabalenka has yet to drop a set. She comes into the semi-final following a professional 7-6(0), 6-4 victory over Canadian youngster Victoria Mboko in the quarterfinals. Noskova’s path has been more of a grind, she fended off a spirited challenge from Australian qualifier Talia Gibson in the last round, winning 6-2, 4-6, 6-2. The Czech has also defeated the likes of Alexandra Eala and Sorana Cirstea to reach this stage.