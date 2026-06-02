Felix Auger-Aliassime Vs Alejando Tabilo, French Open 2026: Canadian Enters Quarter-Final With Straight-Sets Victory
Felix Auger-Aliassime surged into the French Open 2026 quarterfinals with a commanding 6-3, 7-5, 6-1 victory over Alejandro Tabilo on June 1, Monday. The fourth-seeded Canadian showcased tactical maturity on the clay, navigating high-pressure moments while his opponent struggled to maintain consistency. After a competitive opening, Auger-Aliassime’s ability to force critical errors proved the difference. The second set saw Tabilo show flashes of frustration as the Canadian secured a late break to take a commanding two-set lead. The momentum shifted decisively in the third, as Auger-Aliassime raced through the final games against an increasingly dejected Tabilo. By avoiding the upset trend currently sweeping the draw, Auger-Aliassime has cemented his status as a major title contender, demonstrating the mental fortitude and physical stamina required for a deep run in Paris.
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