Felix Auger-Aliassime Vs Alejando Tabilo, French Open 2026: Canadian Enters Quarter-Final With Straight-Sets Victory

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime serves to Chile's Alejandro Tabilo during the fourth-round tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

1/8 Chile's Alejandro Tabilo returns to Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime during the fourth-round tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena





2/8 Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime serves to Chile's Alejandro Tabilo during the fourth-round tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena





3/8 Chile's Alejandro Tabilo returns to Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime during the fourth-round tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena





4/8 Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime serves to Chile's Alejandro Tabilo during the fourth-round tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena





5/8 Chile's Alejandro Tabilo serves to Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime during the fourth-round tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena





6/8 Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime returns to Chile's Alejandro Tabilo during the fourth-round tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena





7/8 Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime returns to Chile's Alejandro Tabilo during the fourth-round tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena





8/8 Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime returns to Chile's Alejandro Tabilo during the fourth-round tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena





