Felix Auger-Aliassime Vs Alejando Tabilo, French Open 2026: Canadian Enters Quarter-Final With Straight-Sets Victory

Felix Auger-Aliassime surged into the French Open 2026 quarterfinals with a commanding 6-3, 7-5, 6-1 victory over Alejandro Tabilo on June 1, Monday. The fourth-seeded Canadian showcased tactical maturity on the clay, navigating high-pressure moments while his opponent struggled to maintain consistency. After a competitive opening, Auger-Aliassime’s ability to force critical errors proved the difference. The second set saw Tabilo show flashes of frustration as the Canadian secured a late break to take a commanding two-set lead. The momentum shifted decisively in the third, as Auger-Aliassime raced through the final games against an increasingly dejected Tabilo. By avoiding the upset trend currently sweeping the draw, Auger-Aliassime has cemented his status as a major title contender, demonstrating the mental fortitude and physical stamina required for a deep run in Paris.

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French Open: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Alejando Tabilo
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime serves to Chile's Alejandro Tabilo during the fourth-round tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
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French Open: Alejando Tabilo vs Felix Auger-Aliassime
Chile's Alejandro Tabilo returns to Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime during the fourth-round tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
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French Open 2026: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Alejando Tabilo
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime serves to Chile's Alejandro Tabilo during the fourth-round tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
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French Open 2026: Alejando Tabilo vs Felix Auger-Aliassime
Chile's Alejandro Tabilo returns to Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime during the fourth-round tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
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French Open Tennis: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Alejando Tabilo
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime serves to Chile's Alejandro Tabilo during the fourth-round tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
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French Open Tennis: Alejando Tabilo vs Felix Auger-Aliassime
Chile's Alejandro Tabilo serves to Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime during the fourth-round tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
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French Open Tennis Championships: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Alejando Tabilo
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime returns to Chile's Alejandro Tabilo during the fourth-round tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
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French Open Tennis Championships: Alejando Tabilo vs Felix Auger-Aliassime
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime returns to Chile's Alejandro Tabilo during the fourth-round tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
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French Open Tennis Tournament: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Alejando Tabilo
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime returns to Chile's Alejandro Tabilo during the fourth-round tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
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