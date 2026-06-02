Elina Svitolina vs Marta Kostyuk LIVE Score, French Open: Ukrainian Rivals Clash For Roland Garros Semi-Final Berth

Elina Svitolina vs Marta Kostyuk LIVE Score, French Open: Set 1
Marta Kostyuk plays a brilliant backhand winner shot to extend her advantage 40-15, however her service accuracy leaves her at an important moment. Svitolina produces an aggressive return to level the game at deuce. Kostyuk used a short slice to draw Svitolina closer to the next and then launched a deep shot to the baseline, while Svitolina could only send her foreplay long, and Kostyuk gets a points.
Svitolina 3-4 Kostyuk
Elina Svitolina vs Marta Kostyuk LIVE Score, French Open: Match Is Underway
Marta starts the proceedings by dropping a short ball and then anticipates Svitolina's inside-in forehand to smash a beautiful cross=court forehand pass and gets takes a lead in game one of the first set.
Elina Svitolina vs Marta Kostyuk LIVE Score, French Open: Match Details
Match: Elina Svitolina Vs Marta Kostyuk
Round: Quarter-final
Venue: Court Philippe-Chatrier
Date: June 2, 4:00 PM IST (tentative)
Elina Svitolina vs Marta Kostyuk LIVE Score, French Open: Greetings
Hello tennis fans! Welcome to the live coverage of the quarter-final of French Open 2026 between Elina Svitolinna and Marta Kostyuk at the Court Philippe-Chatrier, on Tuesday, June 2. Stay tuned for the live score and real-time updates of the match.