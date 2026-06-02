Elina Svitolina vs Marta Kostyuk LIVE Score, French Open: Ukrainian Rivals Clash For Roland Garros Semi-Final Berth

Elina Svitolina will take on Ukrainian counterpart Marta Kostyuk in the quarter-final of French Open 2026 at the Court Philippe-Chatrier, on Tuesday, June 2. AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard

Elina Svitolina vs Marta Kostyuk LIVE Score, French Open: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the quarter-final match of Roland Garros between Elina Svitolina and Marta Kostyuk at the Court Philippe-Chatrier, on Tuesday, June 2. Svitolina and Kostyuk have faced each other twice on the WTA tour, with a head-to-head record of 1-1. The Ukrainian won the first contest at the 2026 Australian Open, whereas the latter outclassed Svitolina in three sets at the 2024 Canadian Open. Kostyuk is currently riding high on a 15-match winning streak and hasn't lost a single match on Clay this year. She is coming into this contest after beating the four-time French Open champion Iga Swiatek in straight sets. On the other hand, Svitolina's consistency has been her real strength, having a 32-7 win-loss record in 2026 with wins over Elena Rybakina, Coco Gauff, and Świątek.

LIVE UPDATES

2 Jun 2026, 04:29:06 pm IST Elina Svitolina vs Marta Kostyuk LIVE Score, French Open: Set 1 Marta Kostyuk plays a brilliant backhand winner shot to extend her advantage 40-15, however her service accuracy leaves her at an important moment. Svitolina produces an aggressive return to level the game at deuce. Kostyuk used a short slice to draw Svitolina closer to the next and then launched a deep shot to the baseline, while Svitolina could only send her foreplay long, and Kostyuk gets a points. Svitolina 3-4 Kostyuk

2 Jun 2026, 04:07:15 pm IST Elina Svitolina vs Marta Kostyuk LIVE Score, French Open: Match Is Underway Marta starts the proceedings by dropping a short ball and then anticipates Svitolina's inside-in forehand to smash a beautiful cross=court forehand pass and gets takes a lead in game one of the first set.

2 Jun 2026, 03:45:07 pm IST Elina Svitolina vs Marta Kostyuk LIVE Score, French Open: Match Details Match: Elina Svitolina Vs Marta Kostyuk Round: Quarter-final Venue: Court Philippe-Chatrier Date: June 2, 4:00 PM IST (tentative)