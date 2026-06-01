Delhi Police Arrests Owner In Saket Building Collapse Case

Delhi Police have arrested the owner of the building that collapsed in Saket, South Delhi.
The incident resulted in multiple deaths and injuries, prompting a large-scale rescue operation by fire services and NDRF teams.
The owner has been booked for culpable homicide, negligence, and endangering lives under relevant sections of the IPC.
Delhi Police have arrested the owner of the four-storey building that collapsed in Saket area of South Delhi, causing multiple casualties.
The arrest was made after preliminary investigations pointed to serious negligence in the maintenance and construction of the building. Police have registered a case against the owner under sections related to culpable homicide not amounting to murder and gross negligence.
The building collapse occurred suddenly, trapping several residents and visitors under the debris. Multiple teams from Delhi Fire Service, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and local police carried out an intensive rescue operation. While some people were pulled out alive, the incident claimed several lives and left many injured.
According to initial findings, the building may have had structural weaknesses, and there are suspicions of unauthorised construction or alterations. Civic agencies are also being probed for possible lapses in granting permissions and conducting inspections.
The arrest has brought some relief to the victims’ families who have been demanding strict action against those responsible. Police said further investigation is underway to determine if more people, including contractors or municipal officials, were involved in the alleged violations.
This incident has once again raised serious concerns about the safety of old and unauthorised buildings in densely populated areas of Delhi. Authorities have assured that a comprehensive check of similar structures will be carried out to prevent future tragedies.