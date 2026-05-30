Delhi Building Collapse Near Saket Metro Triggers Massive Rescue Operation, Several Feared Trapped

A multi-storey building collapsed near Saket Metro Station in New Delhi.
Rescue teams have launched operations amid fears that people may be trapped under the debris.
Authorities are investigating the cause of the collapse while emergency services continue search and rescue efforts.
A multi-storey building collapsed near the Delhi Metro's Saket Metro Station area on Saturday, triggering a major rescue operation amid fears that several people may be trapped under the debris.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that every possible effort is being made to safely rescue those trapped in the building collapse near Saket Metro Station.
The Delhi Fire Services received a call regarding the building's collapse at 7.44 pm. The incident took place on Western Marg in Saidulajab near Saket Metro Station.
Expressing her concern about the incident, Gupta stated that the situation is being closely monitored.
Emergency response teams, including personnel from the fire department, police, and disaster management agencies, rushed to the site soon after the incident was reported. Rescue workers began clearing the rubble and searching for survivors as local residents gathered around the affected area.
Authorities said the exact number of people trapped or injured was not immediately known. Ambulances were deployed at the scene to provide medical assistance, while officials monitored the rescue efforts closely.
Cause of Collapse Yet To Be Ascertained
Authorities have not yet determined the cause of the collapse. An investigation is expected to be launched to examine whether structural weaknesses, ongoing construction activity or other factors contributed to the incident.
Visuals from the site showed a heap of concrete, steel and debris spread across the area, highlighting the extent of the damage. Local residents said they heard a loud noise before the building came crashing down.
Officials have urged people to avoid the area to facilitate rescue operations.
Questions Over Building Safety
The collapse has once again raised concerns about structural safety in parts of the national capital, particularly in densely populated neighbourhoods where ageing buildings and unauthorised constructions have often come under scrutiny.
Rescue operations were continuing at the time of writing, with officials expected to provide further details on casualties, injuries and the cause of the collapse as the situation develops.