GT Vs RR, IPL 2026 Qualifier 2: Sai Sudharsan Gets Dismissed Hit Wicket Again - Watch

Sai Sudharsan became the first player to be dismissed hit-wicket in consecutive IPL playoff matches.
The rare technical error occurred while playing aggressive off-side shots, cutting short two fluent innings.
Despite these bizarre exits, his stellar 700-run season remains a highlight of his campaign
In the high-pressure environment of the IPL 2026 playoffs, Gujarat Titans opener Sai Sudharsan has found himself at the center of one of the most bizarre and statistically improbable sequences in cricket history.
In consecutive knockout matches—first against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Qualifier 1 and then against the Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2—Sudharsan was dismissed hit-wicket, a freak occurrence that has left players, pundits, and fans alike in disbelief.
The nature of the dismissals was hauntingly similar. In both instances, Sudharsan was in the midst of a fluent, aggressive innings when a follow-through action went wrong. While attempting to carve shots toward the off-side, the bat slipped from his grip, rotated backward, and clattered into his own stumps.
It was a cruel irony for a batter who had been in sublime form, having crossed the 700-run mark for the season and serving as a cornerstone of the Titans' batting lineup.
The dismissal in Qualifier 2 was particularly gut-wrenching, as it cut short a blistering 58-run knock off just 32 balls. Having built a dominant 167-run opening partnership with captain Shubman Gill, Sudharsan looked poised to steer his team to victory. Instead, the match saw a sudden, surreal halt as the bails were dislodged by his own willow.
The root of this recurring misfortune appears to lie in the mechanics of his aggressive off-side play. Analysts have pointed out that while Sudharsan consistently looks to punch or carve the ball through the point region, he occasionally loses tension in his top hand during the follow-through. By failing to maintain a firm grip as the bat descends, the momentum of the shot causes the handle to pivot awkwardly.
This loss of control creates an unwanted, elliptical arc in the bat's path, bringing the wood perilously close to the timber. When the batter commits to a deep crease position to maneuver the ball behind point, this loosening of the grip leaves no margin for error, effectively turning his own willow into a liability rather than a tool for scoring.
For a player who relies on precise timing and placement, this technical vulnerability has transformed a signature scoring area into a source of unexpected, and ultimately costly, self-dismissal.
With this latest exit, Sudharsan now holds the unenviable record of being the first player in IPL history to be dismissed hit-wicket twice in a single season. Furthermore, he has tied the record for the most hit-wicket dismissals in men’s T20 cricket (three).
Sai Sudharsan's Hit-Wicket Dismissal - Watch Video
While these incidents may be labeled as unlucky or a technical quirk, they have sparked intense conversation about grip and follow-through mechanics. Despite the frustration of the moment, Sudharsan’s contributions throughout the tournament remain a testament to his class, even if his playoff exit will be remembered for its bizarre, historic misfortune.