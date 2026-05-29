GT Vs RR, IPL 2026 Qualifier 2: Mohammed Siraj, Ravindra Jadeja Spark Injury Scares At Mullanpur Stadium

Both Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals suffered injury scares during the IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 in New Chandigarh
Mohammed Siraj injured his bowling shoulder during the powerplay but returned to the field after treatment despite visible pain
Ravindra Jadeja retired hurt with a tennis elbow issue after scoring 34 off 19 balls, but later returned to bat with his elbow heavily strapped
Both Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals faced major injury scares during the IPL 2026 Qualifier 2, with Mohammed Siraj hurting his shoulder during the powerplay while Ravindra Jadeja was forced to briefly retire hurt after suffering a tennis elbow issue in New Chandigarh.
The GT pacer appeared to pull his bowling shoulder while delivering the second ball of the fifth over and was immediately seen in visible discomfort on the field.
Siraj had come into the contest with a clear plan against Rajasthan Royals youngster Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. In the previous meeting between the two sides, Siraj had dismissed the teenage sensation, and once again he attacked with the same aggressive line and length with the new ball.
However, the over took a dramatic turn after the injury concern emerged.
Despite requiring two separate visits from the physio, Siraj continued bowling and even persisted with sharp bouncers while clutching his shoulder in pain.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi responded confidently, producing a stunning upper-cut off the final delivery of the over after backing away to create room and sending the ball flying over backward point for a boundary.
Following the end of the fifth over, Siraj walked off the field for further treatment, leaving Gujarat Titans worried about the fitness of one of their premier fast bowlers. However, the relief for GT arrived shortly after as the Indian pacer returned to the field and resumed his duties.
Ravindra Jadeja Suffers Injury Scare During IPL 2026 Qualifier 2
Ravindra Jadeja briefly retired hurt during Rajasthan Royals’ IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 clash against Gujarat Titans in New Chandigarh on May 29 after suffering an apparent elbow injury.
Batting at number four, Jadeja scored a quickfire 34 off 19 balls before leaving the field ahead of the ninth over after receiving treatment. On commentary, Harsha Bhogle revealed that the RR all-rounder was dealing with a tennis elbow issue.
However, Jadeja later returned to bat after the fall of Jofra Archer, walking back to the crease with his left elbow heavily strapped.
GT Vs RR, IPL 2026 Qualifier 2: Toss Update And Playing XIs
Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and have opted to bat.
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Donovan Ferreira, Dasun Shanaka, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja