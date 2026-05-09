RR Vs GT, IPL 2026: Ravindra Jadeja’s ‘Pocket Celebration’ Goes Viral After Dismissing Jos Buttler - Video

Rajasthan Royals' Ravindra Jadeja celebrates the wicket of Gujarat Titans' Jos Buttler during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans in Jaipur, India, Saturday, May 9, 2026 (AP Photo/ Str)

Rajasthan Royals' Ravindra Jadeja celebrates the wicket of Gujarat Titans' Jos Buttler during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans in Jaipur, India, Saturday, May 9, 2026 (AP Photo/ Str)