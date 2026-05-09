RR Vs GT, IPL 2026: Ravindra Jadeja’s ‘Pocket Celebration’ Goes Viral After Dismissing Jos Buttler - Video

Ravindra Jadeja’s viral celebration after dismissing Jos Buttler grabbed attention as Gujarat Titans posted 229/4 against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur

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RR Vs GT, IPL 2026: Ravindra Jadeja’s ‘Pocket Celebration’ Goes Viral After Dismissing Jos Buttler
Rajasthan Royals' Ravindra Jadeja celebrates the wicket of Gujarat Titans' Jos Buttler during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans in Jaipur, India, Saturday, May 9, 2026 (AP Photo/ Str)
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Gujarat Titans scored 229/4 after half-centuries from Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan

  • Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Jos Buttler for 13 off 10 balls in the 14th over

  • Jadeja’s “pocket celebration” after the wicket quickly went viral on social media

Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans are clashing against each other in Match 52 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, with both teams entering the contest on 12 points in the playoff race.

Rajasthan won the toss and chose to bowl first, but Gujarat Titans completely dominated the innings through Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill. Sudharsan smashed 55 off 36 balls, while Gill hammered 84 from just 44 deliveries as GT posted a massive 229/4 in 20 overs. Washington Sundar added the finishing touch with an unbeaten 37 off 20 balls.

Also Check: RR Vs GT Live Socre

Ravindra Jadeja’s ‘Pocket Celebration’ Goes Viral After Jos Buttler Wicket

One of the biggest moments of the innings came in the 14th over when Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Jos Buttler for 13 off 10 balls. Buttler attempted a big shot against a floated delivery outside off stump but mistimed it towards long-off, where Donovan Ferreira completed the catch safely.

Immediately after the wicket, Jadeja pulled out his pocket and made a gesture of putting something inside it while staring at Buttler during the send-off.

The celebration quickly exploded across social media, with fans linking it to Jadeja’s now-famous “in my pocket” gesture that he has repeatedly used during IPL 2026 after dismissing key batters. The wicket also gave Rajasthan Royals a brief moment of relief after Gujarat’s dominant batting display. However, GT continued attacking despite Buttler’s dismissal and crossed the 225-run mark comfortably in the death overs.

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Gill-Sudharsan Destroy RR as Gujarat Titans Post 229/4 in Jaipur

Gujarat Titans produced a batting masterclass after being asked to bat first, finishing on a massive 229/4 in 20 overs at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Sai Sudharsan gave GT a flying start with 55 off 36 balls, while Shubman Gill dominated the innings with a stunning 84 from just 44 deliveries, smashing nine fours and three sixes.

The pair added a huge 108-run opening partnership and also equalled Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle’s IPL record for most century stands as an opening pair. Washington Sundar then provided the late fireworks with an unbeaten 37 off 20 balls, while Rahul Tewatia added a quick cameo in the final over. Rajasthan Royals struggled badly in the powerplay, conceding 82 runs in six overs, with Jofra Archer’s opening spell proving extremely expensive.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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