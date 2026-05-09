RR Vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals Look To Defend Home Turf In Crucial Clash

RR Vs GT Live Score: Rajasthan Royals face Gujarat Titans at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur in a crucial IPL 2026 clash with both teams fighting for important playoff points

D
Deepak Joshi
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RR Vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals Aim To Keep Jaipur Fortress Alive
RR Vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals Aim To Keep Jaipur Fortress Alive Against Gujarat Titans AP/Surjeet Yadav
RR Vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans lock horns in a crucial IPL 2026 clash at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur with both teams firmly in the playoff race. RR will rely heavily on the explosive opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, while skipper Riyan Parag’s form remains vital in the middle order. Gujarat Titans, meanwhile, arrive with momentum after three straight wins and will bank on Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler, Rashid Khan, and Kagiso Rabada to continue their strong run. Jaipur has produced several high-scoring games this season, and another batting-friendly contest is expected with dew likely to play a major role in the second innings.
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RR Vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Hourly Weather

Jaipur is expected to stay hot and dry on match day, with temperatures around 35°C, humidity at 26% and light winds of about 10 km/h. There is no chance of rain with 0% precipitation, and conditions will remain sunny into the evening. At around 7:00 pm, temperatures are likely to hover between 38°C and 27°C, ensuring a clear, uninterrupted evening for the IPL clash.

RR Vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Start Time, Streaming

The match 52 of IPL 2026 between RR and GT will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app in India. The live action will begin at 7:00 PM IST.

RR Vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Match Details

Match Details: Rajasthan Royals Vs Gujarat Titans

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Date & Time: May 9, 7:30 PM IST

Standings: GT (5th), RR (4th)

RR Vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Greetings!

Hello cricket fans! Welcome to the live coverage of match 52 of IPL 2026 between RR and GT at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Saturday, May 9. Stay tuned for the live score and real-time updates of the match.

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Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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