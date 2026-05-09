RR Vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals Look To Defend Home Turf In Crucial Clash

RR Vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Hourly Weather
Jaipur is expected to stay hot and dry on match day, with temperatures around 35°C, humidity at 26% and light winds of about 10 km/h. There is no chance of rain with 0% precipitation, and conditions will remain sunny into the evening. At around 7:00 pm, temperatures are likely to hover between 38°C and 27°C, ensuring a clear, uninterrupted evening for the IPL clash.
RR Vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Start Time, Streaming
The match 52 of IPL 2026 between RR and GT will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app in India. The live action will begin at 7:00 PM IST.
RR Vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Match Details
Match Details: Rajasthan Royals Vs Gujarat Titans
Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Date & Time: May 9, 7:30 PM IST
Standings: GT (5th), RR (4th)
RR Vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Greetings!
Hello cricket fans! Welcome to the live coverage of match 52 of IPL 2026 between RR and GT at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Saturday, May 9. Stay tuned for the live score and real-time updates of the match.