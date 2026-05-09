RR Vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals Look To Defend Home Turf In Crucial Clash

RR Vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals Aim To Keep Jaipur Fortress Alive Against Gujarat Titans AP/Surjeet Yadav

RR Vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans lock horns in a crucial IPL 2026 clash at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur with both teams firmly in the playoff race. RR will rely heavily on the explosive opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, while skipper Riyan Parag’s form remains vital in the middle order. Gujarat Titans, meanwhile, arrive with momentum after three straight wins and will bank on Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler, Rashid Khan, and Kagiso Rabada to continue their strong run. Jaipur has produced several high-scoring games this season, and another batting-friendly contest is expected with dew likely to play a major role in the second innings.

LIVE UPDATES

9 May 2026, 06:15:29 pm IST RR Vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Hourly Weather Jaipur is expected to stay hot and dry on match day, with temperatures around 35°C, humidity at 26% and light winds of about 10 km/h. There is no chance of rain with 0% precipitation, and conditions will remain sunny into the evening. At around 7:00 pm, temperatures are likely to hover between 38°C and 27°C, ensuring a clear, uninterrupted evening for the IPL clash.

9 May 2026, 06:07:36 pm IST RR Vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Start Time, Streaming The match 52 of IPL 2026 between RR and GT will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app in India. The live action will begin at 7:00 PM IST.

9 May 2026, 05:37:04 pm IST RR Vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Match Details Match Details: Rajasthan Royals Vs Gujarat Titans Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur Date & Time: May 9, 7:30 PM IST Standings: GT (5th), RR (4th)