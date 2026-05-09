RR Vs GT, IPL 2026: Check Jaipur's Hourly Weather Forecast For Today’s Indian Premier League Match

RR vs GT, IPL 2026: Get Jaipur’s hourly weather report and pitch report ahead of Match 52 between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans on Saturday, May 9, at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur

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RR Vs GT, IPL 2026: Check Jaipurs Hourly Weather Forecast For Today’s Indian Premier League Match
Rajasthan Royals' Dhruv Jurel with batting partner captain Riyan Parag run between the wickets to score during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur, India, Friday, May 1, 2026 (AP Photo)
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Rajasthan Royals face Gujarat Titans in Match 52 of IPL 2026 on May 9 at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

  • Jaipur weather will be hot and dry with around 35°C, no rain expected, and clear evening conditions

  • The pitch is flat and batting-friendly, with chasing teams dominating and high scores regularly being overhauled

Rajasthan Royals face Gujarat Titans in Match No. 52 of the IPL 2026 on Saturday, May 09, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

RR vs GT Match Facts

Rajasthan Royals made a bright start to their campaign but have since struggled to maintain consistency. With three defeats in their last five games, including a seven-wicket loss to Delhi Capitals, the Riyan Parag-led side will be eager to steady their form and push back into the top-four race.

Gujarat Titans, meanwhile, have found momentum after a slow start to the season. Shubman Gill’s side have bounced back strongly with a run of wins in recent outings and will aim to extend that streak to further strengthen their push for a playoff spot.

Now the question is -- who will win the RR vs GT match today?

RR Vs GT, IPL 2026: Check Jaipur's Hourly Weather Forecast For Today

RR Vs GT, IPL 2026: Check Jaipurs Hourly Weather Forecast For Today
RR Vs GT, IPL 2026: Check Jaipur's Hourly Weather Forecast For Today Photo: AccuWeather Screengrab
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Jaipur is expected to stay hot and dry on match day, with temperatures around 35°C, humidity at 26% and light winds of about 10 km/h. There is no chance of rain with 0% precipitation, and conditions will remain sunny into the evening. At around 7:00 pm, temperatures are likely to hover between 38°C and 27°C, ensuring a clear, uninterrupted evening for the IPL clash.

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RR Vs GT, IPL 2026: Sawai Mansingh Stadium Pitch Report

The 2026 season at Sawai Mansingh Stadium has heavily favoured chasing teams, with even totals above 220 being successfully overhauled on both occasions.

The pitch has played flat and batting-friendly, making no target feel truly safe, while batters have consistently enjoyed the conditions. Although spinners may find some assistance as the game progresses, the surface still promises a high-scoring contest, and chasing remains the preferred option for teams winning the toss.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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