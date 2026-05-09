RR Vs GT, IPL 2026: Check Jaipur's Hourly Weather Forecast For Today’s Indian Premier League Match

Rajasthan Royals' Dhruv Jurel with batting partner captain Riyan Parag run between the wickets to score during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur, India, Friday, May 1, 2026 (AP Photo)

Rajasthan Royals' Dhruv Jurel with batting partner captain Riyan Parag run between the wickets to score during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur, India, Friday, May 1, 2026 (AP Photo)