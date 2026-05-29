GT Vs RR, IPL 2026 Qualifier 2: Where The Match Could Be Won Or Lost In Mullanpur

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi enters Qualifier 2 after smashing 97 off 29 balls against SRH in the Eliminator
Rajasthan Royals have won all four matches played at Mullanpur during IPL 2026
Gujarat Titans' hopes largely rest on the opening partnership of Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan
Qualifier 2 between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals has all the ingredients of a classic IPL knockout. Rajasthan arrive with momentum after their dominant Eliminator win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, while Gujarat are looking to recover from a heavy defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Qualifier 1.
With a place in the IPL 2026 final at stake, the contest could ultimately be decided by a few key matchups rather than overall team strength. Rajasthan’s confidence is soaring thanks to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s record-breaking run, while Gujarat will once again depend heavily on the consistency of Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan at the top.
The conditions in Mullanpur also add another layer to the contest. Rajasthan Royals have won all four matches they have played at the venue this season, including their Eliminator victory over SRH. Gujarat, meanwhile, will be under pressure after conceding 155 runs in the final 10 overs against RCB in their previous outing. The winner is set to face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final.
Can Gujarat Titans Stop Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Rampage?
The biggest talking point heading into the match is undoubtedly Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The 15-year-old arrives after a breathtaking 97 off just 29 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad, an innings that included 12 sixes and helped Rajasthan post a massive total in the Eliminator. He now has 680 runs this season at a strike rate above 240 and has already broken Chris Gayle’s long-standing record for most sixes in a single IPL season with 65 maximums.
For Gujarat, the powerplay battle could decide the match. Mohammed Siraj previously dismissed Sooryavanshi with a short-ball plan after initially being attacked, while Kagiso Rabada will likely test the youngster with extra pace and bounce. If Gujarat can remove Sooryavanshi early, Rajasthan’s batting suddenly becomes far less intimidating. However, if he survives the first few overs, the Royals could once again take complete control of the game before the middle overs even begin.
Can Shubman Gill And Sai Sudharsan Neutralize Rajasthan’s Pace Threat?
While Rajasthan's hopes revolve around Sooryavanshi, Gujarat's chances largely depend on their opening pair of Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan. Throughout IPL 2026, the Titans have looked their best when the duo has provided strong starts.
Gujarat's middle order has shown flashes of quality, but the side remains heavily reliant on the foundation laid by its top order. After being overwhelmed by RCB's bowling attack in Qualifier 1, Gujarat need their captain to produce a big knockout performance.
Rajasthan's strategy, meanwhile, will revolve around Jofra Archer. The England pacer was outstanding against SRH and has consistently delivered breakthroughs in big moments. If Archer can dismiss either Gill or Sudharsan inside the powerplay, Rajasthan will gain immediate control.
On the other hand, if Gujarat's openers survive the new-ball spell and force RR to rely on their middle-overs bowlers, the Titans could dominate the scoring rate. In a playoff clash loaded with star names, the battle between Gujarat's top order and Rajasthan's pace attack may ultimately determine who books a place in the IPL 2026 final.