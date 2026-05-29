GT Vs RR, IPL 2026 Qualifier 2: Where The Match Could Be Won Or Lost In Mullanpur

For Gujarat, the powerplay battle could decide the match. Mohammed Siraj previously dismissed Sooryavanshi with a short-ball plan after initially being attacked, while Kagiso Rabada will likely test the youngster with extra pace and bounce. If Gujarat can remove Sooryavanshi early, Rajasthan’s batting suddenly becomes far less intimidating. However, if he survives the first few overs, the Royals could once again take complete control of the game before the middle overs even begin.