RR Vs GT, IPL Match Report: Who Won Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 52 – Check Result

Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill, right, meets Rajasthan Royals players after winning the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans in Jaipur, India, Saturday, May 9, 2026. | Photo: AP/STR

Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill, right, meets Rajasthan Royals players after winning the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans in Jaipur, India, Saturday, May 9, 2026. | Photo: AP/STR