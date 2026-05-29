Report says waste among India's fastest-growing emission sources, spotlights urban organic waste

'Organic Waste Circular Economy for Viksit Bharat', published by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water, a Delhi-based think tank.
Indian cities currently generate about 171,000 tonnes of municipal solid waste every day, of which nearly half is organic
Biomethanation and composting are the two most widely adopted organic waste processing techniques in India,
India's waste sector emissions could rise to 119.5 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent by 2047 due to half of the solid waste not being treated and going to dumpsites, a new report published on Friday said.
It added that between 1994 and 2020, waste sector emissions grew 226 per cent, which makes it one of India's fastest-growing emission sources.
One way to tackle the issue is better management of urban organic municipal waste, according to the analysis 'Organic Waste Circular Economy for Viksit Bharat', published by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water, a Delhi-based think tank.
"Indian cities currently generate about 171,000 tonnes of municipal solid waste every day, of which nearly half is organic. Around 61 per cent of total municipal solid waste is currently treated. By 2047, urban organic municipal waste alone could reach about 208 million tonnes annually," the report said.
"If processed effectively, this waste can be converted into compost, biogas, and biomethane. This would help recover nutrients, reduce methane emissions, substitute chemical fertilisers, and support India's clean energy transition," it added.
Currently, biomethanation and composting are the two most widely adopted organic waste processing techniques in India, accounting for approximately 4 per cent and 96 per cent of treatment capacity, respectively.
Biomethanation is a biological process in which microorganisms break down organic matter in the absence of oxygen.
If India reaches the target of 100 per cent collection and 100 per cent processing of urban organic municipal waste, with a larger role for biomethanation by 2047, it could unlock about a USD 62 billion market opportunity and around 101 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (MtCO2e) in emissions reduction potential, according to the report.
To achieve this, there has to be a larger shift towards mechanised and capital-intensive processing systems.
"Technology choices, feedstock quality, technical capacity and assured end-product markets will therefore be critical to success, the analysis said.