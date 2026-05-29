Corinthians Vs Platense, Copa Libertadores: Debutants Calamares Qualify For Knockouts

Platense qualified for the Copa Libertadores knockouts in their debut campaign after a big win over Brazilian heavyweights Corinthians at Neo Quimica Arena, Sao Paulo, on Wednesday (May 27). Needing a win against already qualified opponents, the visitors from Argentina rode Franco Zapiola's brace -- 21' (pen.), 57' -- to complete the job. While a draw could have ended Platense's Libertadores dreams if Independiente Santa Fe (Colombia) had overturned a goal-difference deficit with a win over Penarol (Uruguay), their direct victory rendered other outcomes irrelevant. Corinthians, despite the defeat, took Group E honours with 11 points, ahead of Calamares (10). Santa Fe, who beat five-time champions Penarol 1-0 in the same-time kick-off, finished third with eight points, and will head to the Copa Sudamericana.

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Corinthians Vs Club Atletico Platense French open 2026 highlights
Players of Argentina's Platense celebrate their team's 2-0 victory over Brazil's Corinthians at the end of a Copa Libertadores Group E soccer match in Sao Paulo. | Photo: AP/Andre Penner
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Corinthians Vs Club Atletico Platense French open 2026
Coach Walter Zunino of Argentina's Platense celebrates his team's 2-0 victory over Brazil's Corinthians at the end of a Copa Libertadores Group E soccer match in Sao Paulo. | Photo: AP/Andre Penner
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Corinthians Vs Club Atletico Platense French open 2026 highlights-Pedro Raul
Pedro Raul of Brazil's Corinthians, center, heads the ball as he is challenged by goalkeeper Matias Borgogno of Argentina's Platense, left, during a Copa Libertadores Group E soccer match in Sao Paulo. | Photo: AP/Andre Penner
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Corinthians Vs Club Atletico Platense French open 2026 highlights-Gustavo Henrique
Gustavo Henrique of Brazil's Corinthians, left, heads the ball alongside Juan Saborido of Argentina's Platense during a Copa Libertadores Group E soccer match in Sao Paulo. | Photo: AP/Andre Penner
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Corinthians Vs Club Atletico Platense French open 2026
Matheus Bidu of Brazil's Corinthians kicks the ball during a Copa Libertadores Group E soccer match against Argentina's Platense in Sao Paulo. | Photo: AP/Andre Penner
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Corinthians Vs Club Atletico Platense French open 2026 highlights-Franco Zapiola
Franco Zapiola of Argentina's Platense, left, celebrates with teammates after scores his side's second goal against Brazil's Corinthians during a Copa Libertadores Group E soccer match in Sao Paulo. | Photo: AP/Andre Penner
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Corinthians Vs Club Atletico Platense French open 2026 highlights-Franco Zapiola
Franco Zapiola of Argentina's Platense celebrates scoring his side's second goal against Brazil's Corinthians during a Copa Libertadores Group E soccer match in Sao Paulo. | Photo: AP/Andre Penner
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Corinthians Vs Club Atletico Platense French open 2026 highlights-Raniele
Raniele of Brazil's Corinthians, left, falls as he vies for the ball with Kevin Retamar of Argentina's Platense during a Copa Libertadores Group E soccer match in Sao Paulo. | Photo: AP/Andre Penner
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Corinthians Vs Club Atletico Platense French open 2026 highlights-Franco Zapiola
Franco Zapiola of Argentina's Platense scores from the penalty spot against Brazil's Corinthians during a Copa Libertadores Group E soccer match in Sao Paul. | Photo: AP/Andre Penner
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Corinthians Vs Club Atletico Platense French open 2026 highlights-Franco Zapiola
Franco Zapiola, 10, of Argentina's Platense celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal by penalty shot against Brazil's Corinthians during a Copa Libertadores Group E soccer match in Sao Paulo. | Photo: AP/Andre Penner
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