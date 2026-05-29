Corinthians Vs Platense, Copa Libertadores: Debutants Calamares Qualify For Knockouts
Platense qualified for the Copa Libertadores knockouts in their debut campaign after a big win over Brazilian heavyweights Corinthians at Neo Quimica Arena, Sao Paulo, on Wednesday (May 27). Needing a win against already qualified opponents, the visitors from Argentina rode Franco Zapiola's brace -- 21' (pen.), 57' -- to complete the job. While a draw could have ended Platense's Libertadores dreams if Independiente Santa Fe (Colombia) had overturned a goal-difference deficit with a win over Penarol (Uruguay), their direct victory rendered other outcomes irrelevant. Corinthians, despite the defeat, took Group E honours with 11 points, ahead of Calamares (10). Santa Fe, who beat five-time champions Penarol 1-0 in the same-time kick-off, finished third with eight points, and will head to the Copa Sudamericana.
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