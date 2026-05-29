Siddaramaiah Says He Declined Rajya Sabha Offer After Resigning as Karnataka CM

Siddaramaiah said he “politely declined” the Congress high command’s offer of a Rajya Sabha seat after stepping down as chief minister.
The Congress leader said he would remain active in Karnataka politics and continue serving as MLA from Varuna for the remaining two years of his term.
Siddaramaiah said he resigned after being asked by the party leadership and denied any pressure, while D. K. Shivakumar is expected to succeed him.
Siddaramaiah, the former chief minister of Karnataka, said on Thursday that he "politely declined" the offer of a Rajya Sabha seat from the Congress high command.
He declared that he would continue to be involved in politics for at least the next two years while serving as an MLA for the Varuna constituency.
"The high command asked me to go to the Rajya Sabha. I declined it humbly. I am not interested in national politics," Siddaramaiah said.
Addressing a packed press conference at his residential office -- Krishna -- shortly after submitting his resignation to the Governor's Special Secretary at Lok Bhavan here, he said he would stay grounded in state politics.
"I will remain in state politics. The people have elected me for five years, and two years are still left. Till then, I will work for the people of Karnataka and for the people of my constituency," he added.
"The high command asked me to go to the Rajya Sabha. I declined it humbly. I am not interested in national politics. I will remain in state politics. The people have elected me for five years, and two years are still left. Till then, I will work for the people of Karnataka and for my constituency," he said.
When asked about his plans for the future, the Congress leader stated that he will battle against communal groups and be involved in politics.
When questioned about the true cause of his resignation, he stated that he had stated from the start that he would step down whenever the high command requested it.
When asked if the party's high brass was exerting any pressure, he responded, "What pressure? I voluntarily resigned immediately after they (high command) asked me to do so."
Flanked by his deputy and probable successor Shivakumar, and other cabinet colleagues, Siddaramaiah addressed a packed press conference shortly after submitting his resignation to the Governor's Special Secretary at Lok Bhavan here. Special Secretary Prabhu Shankar received the resignation in the absence of Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, who was out of the state.
"I have tendered my resignation from the Chief Minister's post," the 77-year-old leader told reporters, while expressing confidence that the Governor would accept his resignation as per constitutional provisions.
Siddaramaiah also said that he had made it clear time and again that he would resign whenever the high command instructed him to do so.
"The high command directed me two days ago to step down, and accordingly, I submitted my resignation today. I got the opportunity to serve the people of Karnataka twice, for which I thank Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge," he said.