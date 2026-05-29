CBSE Postpones Class 12 Re-evaluation Portal Launch To June 1, Says Website Being Strengthened

CBSE has delayed the launch of the Class 12 re-evaluation and photocopy portal from May 28 to June 1, 2026.
The board stated that the website is being strengthened to handle large-scale applications without technical issues.
The delay has caused disappointment among students waiting to apply for re-evaluation following controversies over the 2026 board exam results.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday announced the postponement of the Class 12 re-evaluation and photocopy of answer sheets portal launch from May 28 to June 1.
In an official notice, the CBSE stated that the website is being strengthened and upgraded to handle the large number of expected applications smoothly and without any technical glitches.
“The re-evaluation portal for Class 12 is being strengthened. The window will now open on June 1, 2026,” the board said.
This comes in the backdrop of widespread complaints from students and parents regarding discrepancies in the 2026 board exam results, particularly under the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system. Many students have been eagerly waiting for the re-evaluation window to open to challenge their marks.
The CBSE assured that the delay is only to improve the portal’s server capacity, security features, and user experience. Once launched on June 1, students will be able to apply online for re-evaluation as well as for obtaining photocopies of their answer sheets.
Students have been advised to regularly visit the official CBSE website for further updates regarding the exact time of portal activation and the last date for submitting applications.
This is the second time in recent weeks that the board has delayed a major post-result process, raising concerns among students who are worried about losing valuable time for higher education admissions.