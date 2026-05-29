Iga Swiatek Vs Magda Linette, French Open 2026: See Best Photos From Roland Garros Third-Round Match

Iga Swiatek faces Magda Linette in the French Open 2026 women's singles third-round match on Court Philippe-Chatrier of Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France on Friday (May 29). The third-ranked Pole, a four-time Roland Garros winner, is one of the favourites to lift the title again and continues her quest at the clay-court Grand Slam. She meets compatriot Linette, who is world number 73 and has a 1-1 head-to-head record against her. Swiatek beat Czech youngster Sara Bejlek 6-2, 6-3 in the second round, while Linette vanquished former Roland Garros champion Jelena Ostapenko to get to this stage.

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Magda Linette Vs Iga Swiatek French open 2026 Third Round roland garros
Iga Swiatek of Poland serves to Magda Linette of Poland during their third round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
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Magda Linette Vs Iga Swiatek French open 2026 Third Round
Iga Swiatek of Poland serves to Magda Linette of Poland during their third round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
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Magda Linette Vs Iga Swiatek French open 2026
Magda Linette of Poland returns to Iga Swiatek of Poland during their third round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
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Magda Linette Vs Iga Swiatek Third Round roland garros
Iga Swiatek of Poland returns to Magda Linette of Poland during their third round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
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Magda Linette Vs Iga Swiatek French open 2026 Third Round roland garros
Magda Linette of Poland returns to Iga Swiatek of Poland during their third round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
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Magda Linette French open 2026 Third Round roland garros
Magda Linette of Poland returns to Iga Swiatek of Poland during their third round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
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Iga Swiatek French open 2026 Third Round roland garros
Iga Swiatek of Poland serves to Magda Linette of Poland during their third round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
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Magda Linette Vs Iga Swiatek French open
Magda Linette of Poland returns to Iga Swiatek of Poland during their third round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
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Magda Linette Vs Iga Swiatek French open 2026
Iga Swiatek of Poland serves to Magda Linette of Poland during their third round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
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Stay updated with the latest tennis news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from the French Open 2026. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, football, badminton, F1, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

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