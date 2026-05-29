Iga Swiatek Vs Magda Linette, French Open 2026: See Best Photos From Roland Garros Third-Round Match

Iga Swiatek of Poland serves to Magda Linette of Poland during their third round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

1/8 Iga Swiatek of Poland serves to Magda Linette of Poland during their third round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena





2/8 Magda Linette of Poland returns to Iga Swiatek of Poland during their third round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena





3/8 Iga Swiatek of Poland returns to Magda Linette of Poland during their third round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena





4/8 Magda Linette of Poland returns to Iga Swiatek of Poland during their third round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena





5/8 Magda Linette of Poland returns to Iga Swiatek of Poland during their third round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena





6/8 Iga Swiatek of Poland serves to Magda Linette of Poland during their third round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena





7/8 Magda Linette of Poland returns to Iga Swiatek of Poland during their third round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena





8/8 Iga Swiatek of Poland serves to Magda Linette of Poland during their third round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena





