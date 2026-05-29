Iga Swiatek Vs Magda Linette, French Open 2026: See Best Photos From Roland Garros Third-Round Match
Iga Swiatek faces Magda Linette in the French Open 2026 women's singles third-round match on Court Philippe-Chatrier of Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France on Friday (May 29). The third-ranked Pole, a four-time Roland Garros winner, is one of the favourites to lift the title again and continues her quest at the clay-court Grand Slam. She meets compatriot Linette, who is world number 73 and has a 1-1 head-to-head record against her. Swiatek beat Czech youngster Sara Bejlek 6-2, 6-3 in the second round, while Linette vanquished former Roland Garros champion Jelena Ostapenko to get to this stage.
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