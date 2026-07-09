Monsoon Fury Across India: Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat And Kerala Reel Under Floods, Landslides

A hoarding lies damaged after strong winds uproot it from a road divider on Pokhran Road amid heavy rainfall, in Thane, Maharashtra, Monday, July 6, 2026. IMD issued a 'red' alert for Mumbai, Thane and Raigad districts, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall and appealed to people to avoid unnecessary travel. Photo: PTI

A hoarding lies damaged after strong winds uproot it from a road divider on Pokhran Road amid heavy rainfall, in Thane, Maharashtra, Monday, July 6, 2026. IMD issued a 'red' alert for Mumbai, Thane and Raigad districts, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall and appealed to people to avoid unnecessary travel. Photo: PTI