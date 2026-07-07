Outlook Explains | Mumbai's Mankhurd Building Collapse: Why Do Buildings Keep Collapsing Here Every Monsoon?

The death of six people, including five children, has once again highlighted Mankhurd's mix of illegal construction, weak soil, ageing buildings and monsoon vulnerability. Here's why the area repeatedly witnesses deadly collapses.

Police personnel and others at a hospital where victims were brought after a three-storey 'chawl', row tenement, collapsed amid heavy monsoon rains, at Mankhurd area, in Mumbai, Maharashtra. At least six persons were killed and one sustained injuries in the incident on Sunday night. | Photo: PTI