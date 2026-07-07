DMK's Salem Dharanidharan on the Anti-Establishment Wave, Vijay's Rise, and What Comes Next

The future of most smaller parties in Tamil Nadu is effectively over. Even in the 2026 election, the vote shares of many smaller allies didn’t meaningfully transfer to the main coalition partner. I expect the MDMK to leave the DMK alliance, but that departure will have zero practical impact, it’s increasingly unclear what the MDMK stands for today or what relevance it holds. Over the medium-to-long term, it’s Vaiko’s son who’s more likely to carry social weight going forward