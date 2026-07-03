Why Tamil Nadu's TVK Is Alleging MLA Poaching by DMK Amid Defection Row

The Vijay-led TVK has alleged that its MLAs were offered up to ₹50 crore to defect to the DMK as part of an attempt to topple the Tamil Nadu government, an allegation denied by the Opposition.
Three people have been arrested in the case, while the FIR names former DMK minister V Senthil Balaji and his brother. The DMK has rejected the allegations and accused the TVK of trying to poach MLAs instead.
With the TVK government relying on a slender majority, the latest row has intensified the battle over defections and highlighted the fragile political arithmetic in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.
Weeks after forming the government with the support of smaller parties that had earlier backed the DMK-led alliance, the Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has alleged an attempt to topple its government through MLA poaching.
The allegations have triggered a fresh political slugfest between the ruling TVK and the Opposition DMK, with both parties accusing each other of trying to engineer defections in the Assembly.
TVK Alleges MLAs Were Offered Up to ₹50 Crore
The controversy erupted after TVK MLA N Elaiyaraja alleged that around 11 legislators, including a minister, were offered between ₹10 crore and ₹50 crore to switch allegiance to the DMK.
Elaiyaraja claimed he was personally offered ₹35 crore to support a proposed no-confidence motion against the Speaker. He also alleged that he and his family were threatened after he refused the offer.
According to the TVK, the alleged approach was made by a person claiming to represent a political consultancy called Indian Political Democratic Strategies (IPDS).
Arrests Made, DMK Leader Named in FIR
Following a complaint, police arrested three people in connection with the alleged conspiracy.
The FIR also names former DMK minister V Senthil Balaji and his brother V Ashok Kumar for their alleged links to the case. Police have claimed that one of the arrested accused was in direct contact with Ashok Kumar.
Senthil Balaji, who is currently out on bail in an alleged cash-for-jobs case investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), has denied the allegations. The DMK has also rejected the TVK's claims.
TVK Links Alleged Poaching to Stalin's Remarks
The TVK has pointed to recent remarks by DMK president MK Stalin, who had questioned whether the Vijay-led government would survive beyond three months.
"When it (TVK) assumed office, I had said I would not criticise it for six months. However, the criticism against it is mounting... The question now is whether this government will last even three months," Stalin had said at an event in Chennai.
The DMK later clarified that the remarks should not be interpreted as an attempt to destabilise the government.
Fragile Numbers Keep Government Under Pressure
The political confrontation comes against the backdrop of the TVK government's slender majority in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly.
The April Assembly election produced a hung House, with the TVK emerging as the single-largest party by winning 108 seats. After Vijay vacated one of the two seats he had won, the party's tally dropped to 107.
The TVK later formed the government with support from former DMK allies, including the VCK and IUML, while the Left parties extended outside support.
Since then, the party has also inducted several opposition MLAs, including six from the AIADMK.
With seven Assembly vacancies, the effective strength of the House has come down to 227, reducing the majority mark to 114.
Even if the TVK wins all seven bypolls, its tally would only reach 114, leaving the government dependent on allies to maintain stability.
DMK Levels Counter-Allegations
The DMK has hit back by accusing Chief Minister Vijay of attempting to engineer defections himself.
In complaints submitted to Governor Rajendra Arlekar and the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), the party alleged that Vijay tried to persuade two MDMK MLAs to resign from the Assembly in exchange for his support in the subsequent bypolls.
The DMK claimed the legislators remain bound by the party whip as they were elected on the DMK's election symbol.
The allegations have been denied by the TVK.