Florida Senate Primary Results: Ashley Moody, Angie Nixon To Face Off In November

NBC News reported that the Florida race is a central battleground for control of the US Senate in the 2026 midterm elections. The projections set the stage for a high-stakes general election campaign. Both parties view the state as essential to securing a legislative majority in Washington. The two nominees will face off in the November 2026 special general election to complete the remainder of former Senator Marco Rubio's term. In the primary election, the overall voter turnout rate was 25.08%. Voters cast 3,380,924 ballots out of the state's 13,479,113 active registered voters. This represents a slight decline compared to the 2022 primary turnout rate of 26%.