Israel Strikes Syrian Air Base To Block Turkish Deployment

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Outlook News Desk
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Israel said Syria was close to breaching an agreed security status quo by allowing Turkish troops to deploy at Abu Duhur air base in Idlib.

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A Syrian Air Force helicopter is destroyed after Israeli strikes
Representative Image - Israel Strikes Syrian Air Base To Block Turkish Deployment Photo: Getty Images
Summary of this article

  • Israel struck Abu Duhur air base in northwestern Syria over a planned Turkish deployment

  • Syria and Turkey condemned the attack as a violation of Syrian sovereignty

  • The strike adds a new flashpoint to the growing Israel-Turkey rivalry over post-Assad Syria

Israel struck an air base in northwestern Syria on Wednesday, saying the operation was aimed at preventing Turkish troops from deploying there.

Eight strikes hit the runway at Abu Duhur air base in Idlib province, damaging the facility but causing no casualties, according to AP. Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani condemned the strikes as "an unjustified provocation" and a violation of Syria's sovereignty.

Israel's prime minister's office said Syria had been "on the verge of breaching" an agreed "status quo in security matters" by allowing Turkish forces to deploy at the base.

"Israel repeatedly warned Syria that such a deployment would pose a threat to Israel's security. Syria chose to ignore these warnings," the statement said.

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Turkey Condemns Strikes

Turkey condemned the Israeli attack and called for the international community to take a "more decisive stance" against what it described as Israel's escalating aggression against Syria.

Turkey and Israel have increasingly come into conflict over their competing interests in Syria. Ankara has close ties with the government of Interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa and has been providing support to Syria's military.

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Tensions After Assad

The strike comes amid wider tensions between Israel and Turkey over Syria following the fall of Bashar Assad's government in December 2024. Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on military assets in Syria since Assad's fall and seized control of a United Nations-patrolled buffer zone in southern Syria.

US-mediated talks between Israel and Syria aimed at reaching a security agreement have continued for more than a year but have yet to produce a deal.

The latest strikes add a new flashpoint to the increasingly tense relationship between Israel and Turkey as both countries seek to shape Syria's post-Assad security order.

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