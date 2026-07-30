Who Are 'Pioneers Of The Bashan'? The Fringe Israeli Group Seeking Settlements In Southern Syria

The Pioneers of the Bashan is a fringe Israeli movement seeking Jewish settlements in southern Syria
The group argues civilian settlements should follow Israel's military presence beyond the Golan Heights
While outside official Israeli policy, its campaign echoes the historical expansion of Israel's settlement movement
The appearance of activists from the Pioneers of the Bashan in southern Syria has drawn attention to a little-known Israeli movement seeking to transform Israel's recent military presence beyond the Golan Heights into permanent civilian settlements.
According to the Associated Press, members of the group have entered areas of southern Syria under Israeli military control and are advocating Jewish communities in the governorates of Quneitra, Daraa and Sweida. The activists argue that the current security situation presents a historic opportunity to establish a lasting Jewish presence in territory they regard as part of the biblical Land of Israel.
The proposal goes well beyond Israel's stated objectives in southern Syria. While Israeli officials have described their military deployment as a temporary security measure following the collapse of Bashar al-Assad's government, the Pioneers of the Bashan argues that military control should eventually evolve into permanent civilian settlement.
Who Are The Pioneers Of The Bashan?
The Pioneers of the Bashan (Halutzei HaBashan) is a recently established right-wing activist movement advocating Jewish settlement in parts of southern Syria currently under Israeli military control.
According to interviews published by the Middle East Forum, the movement was founded by religious-nationalist activists who believe Israel should move beyond maintaining a security buffer and instead establish permanent Jewish communities in the region.
The organisation takes its name from Bashan, the biblical region that stretched across parts of present-day southern Syria and the Golan Heights. Supporters argue that these areas form part of the Jewish people's historic homeland and that settlement would restore a long-standing biblical connection.
Unlike established settlement organisations operating in the occupied West Bank, however, the Pioneers of the Bashan remains a relatively small advocacy movement focused on influencing public debate rather than administering existing settlements.
Why Does The Group Want Settlements In Southern Syria?
The movement's campaign combines religious convictions with strategic arguments.
Its leaders argue that permanent Jewish communities would strengthen Israel's northern frontier by complementing the military's presence in southern Syria. They also contend that civilian settlements would prevent hostile groups from re-establishing themselves near Israel's border.
At the same time, the movement frames settlement as a fulfilment of biblical history rather than simply a security policy. In its view, military control is temporary, whereas civilian communities establish a lasting national presence.
This thinking shows ideas long associated with parts of Israel's religious-nationalist settler movement, where settlement is viewed as both a security measure and an expression of historical and religious rights.
Why Southern Syria?
The group's campaign focuses on the governorates of Quneitra, Daraa and Sweida, which border the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.
Following the collapse of Syria's previous government, Israeli forces expanded operations into parts of southern Syria, arguing that the move was necessary to prevent armed groups from exploiting the security vacuum along the border.
For the Pioneers of the Bashan, that military presence presents an opportunity to establish permanent Jewish communities beyond the Golan Heights. The movement argues that settlements would consolidate Israeli control over strategically important high ground and strengthen long-term security.
The AP report claimed that the group has no official backing from the Israeli government, which continues to describe its deployment as a security measure rather than a settlement project.
Does The Movement Have Political Support?
The Pioneers of the Bashan, many say lacks the organisational reach and political influence of established settlement organisations in the West Bank and Golan Heights, and the Israeli government has announced no plans to establish civilian settlements in southern Syria.
However, its ideas overlap with those of parts of Israel's religious-nationalist camp, where expanding Jewish settlements has long been viewed as both a strategic and ideological objective. While some right-wing politicians have supported maintaining an expanded Israeli presence in southern Syria, there is no official government policy endorsing settlements there.
Why It Matters
Although the Pioneers of the Bashan remains a relatively small movement, its campaign echoes a familiar pattern in Israel's settlement history.
Following the 1967 Six-Day War, religious-nationalist activists established Jewish communities in territories captured by Israel, arguing that security needs and biblical ties justified a permanent civilian presence. Many settlements that today are established communities began as small ideological initiatives before expanding over time and, in some cases, receiving government recognition or support.
It is attempting to apply a similar model to southern Syria. While the Israeli government has framed its presence there as a temporary security measure, the movement argues that military control should ultimately give way to civilian settlement.
Meanwhile, the group's emergence illustrates how changing conditions in Syria have revived longstanding debates over settlement, security and the future of territories beyond Israel's recognised borders.