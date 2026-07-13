The Islamic Movement of the Companions of the Right, known as IMCR or Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamia, has claimed seven attacks in the UK, according to Security Minister Angela Eagle. These included fires at synagogues and Jewish charity ambulances in London, along with an assault on a Persian-language media outlet critical of Tehran. No one was injured. Once Parliament approves the legislation, expected by the end of the week, carrying out sabotage on behalf of the group or the Revolutionary Guard will carry a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.