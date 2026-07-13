Chennai Super Kings Part Ways With Head Coach Stephen Fleming After 18 Years

P PTI Published at: 13 July 2026 2:32 pm

CSK's head coach, Stephen Fleming has parted ways with the franchise after 18 years following an "open and honest discussions" with the management. The five-time champions took the decision after failing to make it into the playoffs for the last three years

P PTI Published at: 13 July 2026 2:32 pm