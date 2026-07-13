Hc to hear on july 15 tmc mamata banerjee led factions petition for permission for rally

HC to Hear on July 15 TMC Mamata Banerjee-Led Faction's Petition for Permission for Rally

P PTI Published at: 13 July 2026 3:36 pm

A petition by the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress faction seeking direction to the police to allow its July 21 Martyrs' Day rally in front of Victoria House at Esplanade will be heard by the Calcutta High Court on July 15

P PTI Published at: 13 July 2026 3:36 pm

HC to Hear on July 15 TMC Mamata Banerjee-Led Faction's Petition for Permission for Rally