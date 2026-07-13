Replying to a question from AIUDF legislator Badruddin Ajmal, Sarma laid in the Assembly that the state follows the central government's directives in the matter of citizenship, and enough safeguards have been ensured so that human rights violations do not take place while implementing laws in this regard.
"A total of 1,679 illegal immigrants have been repatriated (deported/sent back/expelled) from Assam to Bangladesh in the last two years," Sarma, who also holds the Home and Political Department, said.
Sharing the list in the House, he said the repatriation took place between July 1, 2024 and June 30, 2026, after identification of the illegal immigrants.
While some of the illegal immigrants were 'sent back', others faced 'expulsion', while a few were returned to their home country through the process of 'deportation'.
Sarma said no identified illegal immigrant is repatriated if any appeal is pending in the High Court or the Supreme Court.
Asked about the procedure followed by the government to 'push back' the infiltrators, the CM said that the subject of citizenship is a matter under the central government.
The state government follows the existing provisions of law as well as the directions issued by the Centre from time to time while taking actions against illegal immigrants.
The Assam government does not deal directly with any other foreign country, bypassing the Centre, he said.
"The state government implements the provisions of law as well as directions issued by the Centre pertaining to the citizenship matter. While implementing such laws and directions, enough safeguards are put in place so that the human rights of an individual are not violated," Sarma added.