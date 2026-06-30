Three Bangladeshi Nationals Held for Illegal Entry in Kozhikode; Fake IDs Seized

Three Bangladeshi nationals have been arrested for allegedly entering India illegally and staying at a labour camp in Kozhikode district while posing as interstate migrant workers, police said on Tuesday.
The accused were identified as Muhammed Vula Hussain (47), Muhammed Hassan Ali (27), and Muhammad Mahdi Hasan (28).
The arrests were made during a surprise inspection conducted by the Mavoor Police at Kalpally.
Police said they had received information that some Bangladeshi nationals were living among migrant workers in the area.
According to the FIR, the three men entered India without valid travel documents such as passports, visas, or any other legal authorisation.
Police alleged that they crossed into the country through unknown means, concealed their Bangladeshi nationality, and falsely claimed to be migrant workers from another Indian state.
An examination of the accused men's mobile phones revealed digital copies of Bangladeshi National Identity Cards, confirming that they were Bangladeshi citizens, police said.
The police further said the men were questioned in Hindi with the assistance of a bilingual police officer and admitted that they did not possess valid passports, visas, or any other documents authorising them to enter or stay in India.
Based on the preliminary inquiry and the documents recovered, investigators concluded that the three had entered India illegally without valid travel documents and had been staying at a labour camp in the area.
The investigation is continuing, they said.
Police said the three were found staying at a private labour camp during the inspection conducted on Monday.
Officials said forged identity cards were recovered from the accused.
SIM cards were also seized, and investigators are trying to determine where they were obtained.
The three were initially taken to the Mavoor Police Station for questioning before being shifted to the Kozhikode Special Branch office for further interrogation.
A case has been registered under Section 3(1), read with Section 21, of the Immigration and Foreigners Act for allegedly entering and staying in India without valid documents.
Police said they are investigating who employed the three men and whether anyone helped them obtain forged identity documents or facilitated their stay.
Police added that inspections in the Mavoor area would be intensified to identify other foreign nationals who may be staying in the district without valid documents.