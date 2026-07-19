Book Review: 'Birth of a Nation' Does 550 Mutinies In The Shadow Of One

Once Sir C.P. is introduced, the book follows a non-linear structure, travelling back and forth through this crucial period while briefly sketching the backstories of key stakeholders and power brokers, united by a common theme: the desperation of the princely states to draft themselves as independent countries. There is the flamboyant Nawab of Bhopal, Hamidullah Khan, an old acquaintance of Mountbatten from his days as aide-de-camp to the Prince of Wales during the 1921 visit to Bhopal, and his backchannel negotiations with Muhammad Ali Jinnah, president of the All-India Muslim League, to stall accession while dreaming of an independent “Princestan”. There are the idiosyncrasies of Hyderabad's Nizam, Mir Osman Ali Khan, who used the Jacob Diamond as a paperweight and had featured in Time magazine as the world's richest man, trying to anchor his dream of an independent sovereign state through negotiations steered by his chief advisor, the insightful legal expert Sir Walter Monckton. Unbeknownst to the Nizam, one of Menon's informant in Hyderabad was sending daily intelligence to Delhi at great peril to his own life. The nobility found many sympathisers in the power corridors of Britain: Sir Conrad Corfield, a loyalist of the elite class, advocated and lobbied on behalf of many Nawabs and Maharajahs and, much to Nehru's chagrin, destroyed confidential files and records of the Indian princely states held as part of the imperial archives. Maharajah Yeshwant Rao Holkar II of Indore, Maharajah Hari Singh of Kashmir, the rulers of Dholpur, Patiala, Dungarpur and Bilaspur, and Junagadh's Nawab Muhammad Mahabat Khanji III with his dewan Shah Nawaz Bhutto — the sheer number of negotiations and resistance movements makes us wonder whether the freedom struggle and the partition have been viewed reductively over the past 78 years.