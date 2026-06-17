Andrew Sean Greer’s Villa Coco Turns Every Digression Into A Disarming Trick

His relationship with her expectedly shifts from genuine bafflement and exasperation to an endearment that’s defensive. It’s a form of love that might be a tad slanted but grows quietly and resolutely. The narrator is mystified when he first arrives in the villa, disoriented by her peculiar temperament, volatile expectations. The narrator’s early faith in working as an archivist is quickly jolted. The Baronessa gleefully tramples his plans with entitlement that might have come off as obnoxious if it wasn’t so ridiculously diverting. She seems to have her own grand scheme, which she won’t let him in. He must swiftly learn Italian, immerse himself in the land’s refinements and culture. Greer writes with wide-eyed relish about Italy’s food, architecture, designs, art. There’s the all-consuming, hypnotised curiosity of a stranger being acquainted with new pleasures. In her idiosyncratic style, Coco nudges the narrator to shake off rigidities, stalk the unknown. He’s too wary and systematic. She casts it all askew. Much of the novel’s cheekiness springs from what the narrator initially sees as misadventures, which ultimately become a roadmap for a more unbound future. The impish Oscar, the elderly gay man, who’s best friends with the Baronessa, is as unforgettable, dispensing love lessons to the narrator with casual grace.