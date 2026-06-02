Douglas Stuart’s John of John Maps Inter-Generational Queerness Onto A Fraught Homecoming

Douglas Stuart’s third novel, John of John, is swift to disburse its revelations which may take up the bulk of other lesser books. John Calum (Cal) Macleod returns home to Falabay on the Scottish Isle of Harris, summoned by his father, John. His maternal grandmother, Ella, is unwell. John shares the same roof with Ella. Cal’s mother, Grace, has long extricated herself from the scene. The 22-year-old Cal lands right back in the pit of self-loathing and abasement. He flamboyantly puts his queerness forth as an open challenge to his father. Unknown to him, John has nursed a secret for years. He has harboured an intimate relationship with his neighbour and sole friend, Innes, for a while. Stuart doesn’t go to elaborate lengths in springing this surprise. The way the tenderness to this relationship unfurls as a discovery for us is delicate and movingly spare. It’s like a whisper in the dark. That doesn’t diminish how abiding it has been across a breadth of time.