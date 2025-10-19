Book Review: The Loneliness Of Sonia And Sunny

Throughout, Desai teases parallels with her own journey in whittling this 670-pager’s shape out of colossal, ranging material. Life and art begin to exert its strange osmosis. Ilan cautions her against reading Anna Karenina for it may “become a mirror” to her fate. How much of our selves are informed and moulded by the art we consume? Characters in the novel almost refuse to be seen in isolation to books in their bags, or even music, as is the case with Sonia’s father. Elsewhere, Junichiro Tanizaki’s shadow theory recasts the Eastern longing for the white ideal. Returning heart-smashed to India, Sonia chances across Sunny Bhatia, a journalist working with Associated Press. Their families are neighbours. Long after a failed marriage proposal, the two drift back to each other, abandoned by love and increasingly unmoored within America. The shadow theory invokes the unease Sonia and Sunny have as storytellers and journalists reporting on India from within. Even as Sonia tries to write an article on Indian kebabs, she realises, “this was India. You might try to write a slender story, but it inevitably connected to a larger one. The sense could never be contained.”