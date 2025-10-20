Can A Campus Be Apolitical In A Political Society?

Despite their lofty claims, the data released by the Parliamentary Panel in August 2025 revealed the appalling representation of the SCs/STs/OBCs students in private educational institutions. In this scenario, the demand to introduce a Bill for Reservations for SCs/STs/OBCs in Private Educational Institutions by the Congress Party needs careful consideration. Both students and teachers are abysmally represented in these institutions. The governing bodies of these institutions hail from business houses that are increasingly aligning with the totalitarian state to protect their economic and ideological interests. Intellectual pursuits need to be accompanied by a moral compass, only then a critical habitus and radical empathy be forged. The strategy or the unwritten rule in such campuses is to devise academic programmes in such a manner that the student is continuously being evaluated—exams, projects, presentations and group discussions—and the grades are awarded by teachers. This intense scrutiny is to cultivate an ‘apolitical’ student. It generates a toxic ambience in which students either drop out or are silenced. There are increasing cases of student suicides on private campuses. ‘Velivadas’ (Dalit ghettos) continue to exist in our midst and they can only be demolished through conscious social and political action. To maintain a deliberate silence under such circumstances is also a political gesture as such silences are based on economic, socio-political and cultural capital. Such silences also help to validate one’s social location and also help maintain the status quo.