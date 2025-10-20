When Students Protests Are Criminalised

Student Activism: Police use water canons on students during a protest to demand the resignation of the Hyderabad University vice-chancellor over the suicide of Dalit scholar Rohith Vemula on January 18, 2016, in New Delhi. | Photo: IMAGO

Student Activism: Police use water canons on students during a protest to demand the resignation of the Hyderabad University vice-chancellor over the suicide of Dalit scholar Rohith Vemula on January 18, 2016, in New Delhi. | Photo: IMAGO