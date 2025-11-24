Delhi Student Suicide: Father Joins Protest, Demands Action Against Teachers

Parents and students gather outside St Columba’s School seeking accountability following Class 10 boy’s death

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Delhi student suicide, father joins protest, St Columba’s School, student harassment
People participate in a protest by school students and parents of the Class 10 student, who allegedly died by suicide due to mental harassment, demanding strict action against those responsible. Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Father of deceased student joins protest outside St Columba’s School in Delhi.

  • Parents demand accountability from teachers and administration for mental harassment.

  • Suicide note reportedly cites distress caused by teachers and requests organ donation.

A Class 10 student’s death by suicide has triggered a protest outside St Columba’s School, where parents and students on Sunday demanded firm action against teachers and administrators accused of mentally harassing the boy. According to PTI, the demonstrators said the incident reflected wider pressures faced by schoolchildren and called for accountability from those named in the family’s complaint.

PTI reported that the father of the deceased joined the demonstration, insisting that the circumstances leading to his son’s death must be addressed urgently.

“I am going to speak to the school management today. There is a meeting with the Joint CP this evening. The same is happening in every school, but children do not speak due to pressure from the administration. The school did not even pay him any respect,” he said at the protest site, adding that he would be seeking answers directly from officials.

Protesters gathered at the school gates holding placards reading “Justice for the child” and “No student harassment”, while the boy’s family displayed certificates he had been awarded. Several parents said the case highlighted a troubling environment in which students often hesitate to speak out.

Related Content
Related Content

Parents attending the protest spoke of wider concerns about student wellbeing. Reema Sharma said the loss of an only child was a stark reminder of the pressures adolescents face. “Students are going through a very difficult phase. They are vulnerable at this age, and such cases must be prevented,” she said. Another parent alleged that four teachers had been named by the grieving family and demanded an impartial investigation into the allegations, claiming the school environment had become increasingly difficult for students.

A schoolmate of the boy told protesters that the student had been “so distressed that he did not even return home.” The friend said he had written his suicide note at a metro station before taking the extreme step. One protesting parent added that while discipline is part of school life, repeated scolding or personal bias amounted to harassment. “There are thousands of children like him. This should not happen to anyone,” she said.

According to PTI, police confirmed that the teenager jumped from the Rajendra Place metro station platform at 2:34 pm on Tuesday. He was taken to BLK Super Speciality Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. PTI reported that the police also recovered a suicide note in which the boy named several teachers, accused them of causing him mental distress, asked for strict action, apologised to his mother and brother, and requested that his organs be donated.

The family and protesters have urged the authorities to arrest those accused and initiate immediate steps to ensure greater accountability in school systems.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Karnali Yaks Vs Sudur Paschim Royals LIVE Score, NPL 2025: SPR Set Target of 140 Runs, KAY Innings Underway

  2. After Smriti Mandhana's Father, Her Fiance Palash Muchhal Is Hospitalised: Report

  3. India Vs South Africa: Cricketing Taboo Of Follow On Returns After Guwahati Collapse

  4. India Vs South Africa, ODI Series: BCCI Announces Squad; Shubman Gill Officially Out - Check Who's In, Who's Out

  5. IND Vs SA, 2nd Test: When Was India Last Asked To Follow-On At Home – Check Details

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  4. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

  5. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

Badminton News

  1. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

  2. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  4. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  5. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Breaking ‘Inherited’ Taboos: Why Kerala Muslims Are Remarrying Under Special Marriage Act

  2. Uttar Pradesh Weather Alert: Cold Wave Intensifies, Heavy Rain Expected November 26-28

  3. Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party Dissolves All Units After Bihar Poll Rout

  4. The Life and Times of Madvi Hidma 

  5. The Pamphlet Man: An Indian Professor’s Quest To Heal A Divided World

Entertainment News

  1. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  2. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  3. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

  4. Nishaanchi 2 Review | A Pointed Commentary On Vigilante Justice, Masculinities & The Sacrificing Mother Figure

  5. Wicked: For Good Review | A Dazzling Conclusion Questioning Apolitical Values In Troubled Times

US News

  1. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  2. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  3. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

  4. Trump Aide Says ‘Communist’ Is Visiting White House As President Prepares To Meet Mamdani

  5. US Clears Over USD 90 Million Weapons Sale To India, Including Excalibur And Javelin Systems

World News

  1. Amnesty Shares Video Of UK Police Arresting Protesting Mannequin

  2. G20 Security Success Must Become Standard For Citizens, Says Expert

  3. You Should Have Warned Us G20 is So Tough, We Might Have Run Away”: Ramaphosa’s Jibe At PM Modi

  4. How Politics Is Affecting The G-20 Forum

  5. Russia Claims Capture Of Three More Villages In East Ukraine

Latest Stories

  1. Dharmendra Dies At 89: Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar Pay Emotional Tribute To The He-Man Of Bollywood

  2. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

  3. No More Pocket Veto: How Justice Pardiwala’s Judgment in TN Governor’s case Redefined Assent to Bills

  4. Biratnagar Kings Vs Janakpur Bolts Highlights, Nepal Premier League 2025: BIK Beat JKB By 9 Runs In Low-Scoring Affair

  5. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  6. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  7. Horoscope Today, November 24, 2025: What’s in Store for Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces & More

  8. Justice Surya Kant: 53rd Chief Justice Of India; Courter of Controversy