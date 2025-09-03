Not By The Textbook: When History Becomes Propaganda

New school textbooks in India have turned into walls that stand between students and the world of reality and truth

A
Apoorvanand
Updated on:
Updated on:
Archival Memory - Mug shot of Nathuram Godse from 1948
Archival Memory - Mug shot of Nathuram Godse from 1948 Photo: | Getty Images
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Gandhi Smriti, Delhi, where Gandhi ji lived months before his assassination symbolises his efforts as peacemaker.

  • But who killed Gandhi ji? That is the natural next question to arise when a child learns of his being shot dead.

  • But if NCERT chooses silence on Nathuram Godse in textbooks, is the Gandhi Smriti facing the truth?

"Why was Gandhiji shot?” Any schoolchild might ask this question. Textbooks or classrooms are expected to give the answer or the resources to the students to find the answer for herself. But the new Indian textbooks read like a visit to Delhi’s Gandhi Smriti. The reader or the visitor is informed: “Bapu was shot on the evening of January 30 as he was going to prayers.”

You’ll find a permanent exhibition dedicated to the life of Gandhi at Delhi’s Gandhi Smriti, which was once Birla House. From September 1947 until his assassination on January 30, 1948, Gandhi had made it his camp. It was from this place that he tried to stem the wave of anti-Muslim violence sweeping Delhi. It was precisely this Gandhian peace-making attempt that was detested by the Hindutvavadis.

The Countdown - Villagers hold up enumeration forms distributed in Bihar during the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls - | Getty Images
Bihar Election Row: Opposition Vs Election Commission

BY Snigdhendu Bhattacharya

They, in a conspiracy hatched in Pune, deputed Nathuram Godse with others to assassinate him. There were other Hindutvavadi organisations like the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which had warned Gandhi against continuing on this path of peace. “If he did not stop, we would be forced to silence him”, was the threat issued by the top functionary of the RSS. He was killed after that.

Related Content
Related Content

At the site of his assassination, the guide instinctively shows you the exact spot and informs: “Here, bullets hit Gandhi.” I couldn’t help asking: “Did the bullet just find him? Was Bapu in its path and it hit him? Someone must have fired the bullet that hit him.” The guide stays silent.

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) textbooks are eerily silent, just like the Gandhi Smriti guide. They record the assassination in the most neutral tone: “Many Indians did not like his open-hearted nature. Despite this, Gandhiji refused armed protection and continued to receive everyone at his prayer meeting. Finally, on the evening of January 30, 1948, a young man shot him. His name was Nathuram Godse.” Naturally, a student will ask, “Who was Godse? Why did he kill Gandhi?” The NCERT book remains silent.

Until 2023, the textbooks weren’t so mute. Back then, the text read: “Many Indians disliked his open-hearted nature. Extremists from both Hindu and Muslim communities blamed Gandhi for their predicament. Those who wanted revenge or envisioned India as only a Hindu nation, analogous to Pakistan for Muslims—they particularly disliked Gandhi. They accused him of working for Muslims and Pakistan. Gandhi believed they were misled. He was convinced that if India became only a Hindu country, it would be destroyed. His steadfast advocacy for Hindu-Muslim unity enraged extremist Hindus so much that they made multiple attempts on his life. Still, Gandhi refused guarded protection and continued meeting people. Eventually, on the evening of January 30, 1948, Nathuram Vinayak Godse, a Hindu extremist, approached Gandhi at his prayer meeting, shot him at point-blank range, and killed him instantly.”

But by 2023, all of that was erased.

The earlier edition also detailed the impact of Gandhi’s assassination on the nation, and what happened to organisations aligned with Godse’s ideology. The new edition obliterated all that. It did not reveal who Godse was. Was he a lone wolf? Or was he part of an organised conspiracy and a product of an ideology? The post-2023 school textbooks don’t answer these obvious questions. 

One Voice: MPs from the INDIA bloc participate in a protest against the EC’s SIR of electoral rolls in Bihar - Photo: PTI
Will 'Vote Chori' Charge Stick Or Fade Away?

BY Pragya Singh

There was noise after the 2023 edit, but the NCERT remained unaffected. It continued, stubbornly, chiselling away at history—erasing truths without remorse. Now it has become a tool openly aligned with the ruling BJP’s agenda and the Hindutva ideology too.

Beyond books, it has rolled out supplemental material on Operation Sindoor. There are two separate modules—one for classes three to eight, and another for higher classes. The NCERT claims that the modules will instil patriotism, courage, national security awareness, and collective responsibility. They promise to teach students strategic thinking, technological innovation, and military capabilities.

The Indian authorities have not been able to provide details of the conspiracy behind the Pahalgam attack, yet the NCERT’s module is blunt—it was executed under Pakistan’s orders, it says. The Operation Sindoor narrative remains filled with unresolved contradictions. In the public arena, scholars and experts continue to raise questions to the government. The government, on its part, has been evasive or uses nationalist rhetoric to defame the doubters. But the NCERT modules do not tell the students about this debate. It only presents the official narrative. In that sense, this is not teaching—it’s propaganda.

There has scarcely been any public discourse on NCERT’s turn, or on the Partition-related material it recently published. That material firmly pins the blame for Partition on Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the Congress party, and then Viceroy Lord Mountbatten—while refusing to contextualise it.

For example, it omits the historical fact that it was Vinayak Damodar Savarkar who had propounded the idea of categorising Hindus and Muslims as two separate nations. The Hindu Mahasabha and the RSS believed in it. Certainly, the Hindutva ideology sought a geographically unified India but it was to be a nation where Hindus would be privileged citizens and Muslims and Christians would have to live as second-class citizens without any political or cultural rights.

It was only natural for some Muslims, who refused to live like second-class citizens, to respond. Even a figure like Gandhi could not assure all Muslims that the ideology of Savarkar and the RSS was not the dominant ideology among Hindus. That led to a good number of them getting attracted to the idea of Jinnah. Whatever the case, Partition was a long and complex process. Scholars studying it would eventually come to this conclusion, though they often disagree.

If we are to engage with Partition, schools have a duty to expose the students to this debate. Instead, they now broadcast only the Hindutva version. Students who go beyond 12th grade and develop an interest in history might encounter the debate and engage with it—but such lucky ones will be few. The rest are condemned to a life shaped by propaganda.

History, or our understanding of the present, ought to help us see things as they are—not as power wants us to see them. Mughal history may vanish from Indian textbooks, Tipu Sultan may become invisible, yet in history books elsewhere, Mughals retain their space. Likewise, school books in India may remain mute on caste discrimination, but society—even classrooms—feel it glaringly. It is as evident as daylight. Children can then see that their textbooks shy away from truth and reality.  

German philosopher Walter Benjamin warned us: even the dead will not be safe from the enemy if he wins. In India, Hindutva politicians first attacked Babar, Akbar, Shivaji, then Gandhi, Nehru. Then they began purging textbooks to suit this narrative, this alternative truth claim that they make in their political speeches. Now, textbooks have become the megaphones through which they announce this Hindutva truth. 

School textbooks should act as a guide to truth. They should be windows to reality. Unfortunately, the new school textbooks in India have turned into walls that stand between the students and the world of reality and truth. 

(Views expressed are personal)

MORE FROM THIS ISSUE
MORE FROM THIS ISSUE
Illustration by Saahil
Unsuitable Histories: Replacing Facts With Fiction Has Dire Consequences
| Photo: Getty Images : The Book Buzz: A school in Srinagar
What We Remember: How Different Versions Of History Attack Past And Present In Kashmir
| Photo: Getty Images : Rewriting Past: NCERT has released two new modules titled ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’
A Class Of Controversies: How NCERT’s Revised History Curriculum Politicises Education
PTI : Manoj Jarange claimed that if he is arrested, Marathas will stage a hunger strike
Manoj Jarange Patil Breaks Fast Unto Death, Mumbai Maratha Protesters Claim 'Win'

(Apoorvanand is a teacher and a writer)

Democracy is about ballots, but also about memory—who safeguards both, and who seeks to rewrite them? Outlook’s September 11, 2025 issue, 'Election Omission' probes these erasures—of voters, voices, and histories—asking what they mean for India’s democratic future. This article appeared in print as 'Mahadevapura: Where Strangers Came To The Rolls'

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. South Africa Vs England: Temba Bavuma Credits Bowlers For SA’s Big Win Over ENG In First ODI

  2. Ravichandran Ashwin Likely To Become First Indian Cricketer To Play In Big Bash League 2025: Reports

  3. BCCI Invites Bids From 'Reputed Firms' For Lead Sponsor Rights After Dream 11 Exit

  4. ENG Vs RSA 1st ODI: Maharaj, Markram Help South Africa Maul England

  5. MS Dhoni Hookah Controversy Resurfaces As Irfan Pathan Hints At Favouritism Behind India Exit

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Djokovic Vs Fritz Live Score, US Open 2025 QF: Serbian Takes Second Set As American Falters At Flushing Meadows

  2. US Open 2025: Marketa Vondrousova Withdraws With Injury To Send Aryna Sabalenka Into Semi-finals

  3. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Marches Into The Semis After Jiri Lehecka Triumph

  4. US Open 2025: Jessica Pegula Reaches Second Straight Semi-final After Beating Barbora Krejcikova

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Barbora Krejcikova Highlights, US Open 2025 Quarter-Final: Pegula Storms Into Semi-Final

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Bail Denied: Delhi High Court Rules On Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid In 2020 Violence Case

  2. Maharashtra Post-Election Sweep Cracked By RTI

  3. Kerala Universities Suffers As Chancellor And Governor Go Head-To-Head

  4. What The Maratha Protesters Did Hours Before The Agitation Ended

  5. ED Initiates Investigation Into Foreign-Funding Angle On Dharmasthala Row

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  2. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  3. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  4. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  5. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

World News

  1. Afghanistan Earthquake Kills Over 1,400 In Kunar, Thousands Injured

  2. EU Chief’s Plane Hit By Suspected Russian GPS Jamming During Bulgaria Landing

  3. India Again Refuses to Back China’s Belt and Road at SCO Summit

  4. 'It's Troublesome': Trump's Aide Navarro Slams Modi-Xi-Putin Unity At SCO

  5. US Treasury Secretary Calls SCO 'Performative,' Believes India And The US 'Will Get This Solved'

Latest Stories

  1. Pawan Kalyan Turns 54: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun And Others Wish The Power Star

  2. Songs Of Forgotten Trees Review | Anuparna Roy’s Tale Of Two Roommates Risks Being Skin-deep

  3. PM Modi Condemns Abuse Of Mother During Congress’ ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ In Bihar

  4. KMAT 2025 Admit Card: Download Your Karnataka Management Entrance Exam Admit Card Today

  5. Marcus Stoinis Returns To Boost Australia’s T20 World Cup Hopes As Spencer Johnson Faces Long Layoff

  6. Daily Horoscope for September 2, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Virgo, Scorpio, and Pisces

  7. Karnataka's Mahadevapura: Where Strangers Came To The Rolls

  8. Maharashtra Post-Election Sweep Cracked By RTI