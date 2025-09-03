Until 2023, the textbooks weren’t so mute. Back then, the text read: “Many Indians disliked his open-hearted nature. Extremists from both Hindu and Muslim communities blamed Gandhi for their predicament. Those who wanted revenge or envisioned India as only a Hindu nation, analogous to Pakistan for Muslims—they particularly disliked Gandhi. They accused him of working for Muslims and Pakistan. Gandhi believed they were misled. He was convinced that if India became only a Hindu country, it would be destroyed. His steadfast advocacy for Hindu-Muslim unity enraged extremist Hindus so much that they made multiple attempts on his life. Still, Gandhi refused guarded protection and continued meeting people. Eventually, on the evening of January 30, 1948, Nathuram Vinayak Godse, a Hindu extremist, approached Gandhi at his prayer meeting, shot him at point-blank range, and killed him instantly.”