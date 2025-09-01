A Creeping Kind Of Lawlessness In Indian Institutions Today

On April 24, he wrote a “My dear Balkrishna” letter to B.V. Keskar, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting. “I wonder if you know Parmanand Desai. He is Mahadev Desai’s younger brother. He did well here and then at Sardar Patel’s instance and my suggestion also, he went, I think, to America for a two-year course of training in diplomacy etc. When he came back, he was overage for the Foreign Service…ultimately, we managed to put him in the Historical Division temporarily. After a year was over, we referred this matter to the Public Service Commission who expressed its resentment at anyone having been appointed without its previous consent. Subsequently, his case was put up to them in the normal course and they did not approve,” it said.